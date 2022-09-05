 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Move over 11foot8 bridge, the Watford bollards are here   (bbc.com)
    Automobile, BBC Local Radio, BBC, BBC Three Counties Radio, videos of crashes, newly widened width restriction, recent months, Liberal Democrat Councillor Steve Cavinder  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait, people can't fit their car between two thingies or decide if it will fit at all without hitting one side or another?  They shouldn't be allowed to operate a riding mower again let alone a car.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Drivers Cars Crashes in dangerous Traffic width restrictions Compilation Caught on Camera
Youtube tQ7YkL3jIvw
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For anyone who doesn't know what 11 foot 8 is, look it up on YouTube and enjoy a good solid hour of a decade of crashes at the infamous low bridge.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't fix stupid
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I read that as Watford Bollocks and was briefly disturbed by my own imagination.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People hit those all the time, no matter how much room you give them. The ones separating the bike lanes in my city are mostly purposely made to get hit and bounce back up... unless they're totally run over, that is.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What I see bad drivers doing is this: they don't keep the car in the middle of the lane, they keep their own body in the middle of the lane, and ignore the car. So yes, they hit obstacles, and often they're driving with two wheels in the next lane over.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The problem as I see it is that they are driving on the wrong side of the road. The other issue is they are shiatty drivers.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Actually they need to put those EVERYWHERE!!!!!! You idiots would slow down, pay attention, and get off your cellphones. fark head ppl in cars not paying one bit of attention.  I'm confident most people hit by drivers; the idiot driver didn't even see the struck person.  I've seen it. 100% lack of acknowledgement that you got within an inch of a human.  Die. fark head. Enjoy the damage to your farking car. farks.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: You can't fix stupid


Sure, you can:

imperialcombatarts.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rev.K: For anyone who doesn't know what 11 foot 8 is, look it up on YouTube and enjoy a good solid hour of a decade of crashes at the infamous low bridge.


Anyone on Fark who does not know about 11 foot 8 should remain ignorant.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Actually they need to put those EVERYWHERE!!!!!! You idiots would slow down, pay attention, and get off your cellphones. fark head ppl in cars not paying one bit of attention.  I'm confident most people hit by drivers; the idiot driver didn't even see the struck person.  I've seen it. 100% lack of acknowledgement that you got within an inch of a human.  Die. fark head. Enjoy the damage to your farking car. farks.


Please, tell us how you really feel...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I read that as Watford Bollocks and was briefly disturbed by my own imagination.


I was thinking "Bollards sounds like the most British word ever" and now I realize why.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's hard for me to understand how stupid this is.  Is this a width restriction so larger vehicles don't go down narrow residential streets, or an artifact of the area being so old it's very narrow?

At any rate it seems plenty wide for a full size, and people just smack that shiat still?  Surprised they don't fall out of bed in the morning.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kb7rky: MaudlinMutantMollusk: You can't fix stupid

Sure, you can:

[imperialcombatarts.com image 850x190]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kb7rky: waxbeans: Actually they need to put those EVERYWHERE!!!!!! You idiots would slow down, pay attention, and get off your cellphones. fark head ppl in cars not paying one bit of attention.  I'm confident most people hit by drivers; the idiot driver didn't even see the struck person.  I've seen it. 100% lack of acknowledgement that you got within an inch of a human.  Die. fark head. Enjoy the damage to your farking car. farks.

Please, tell us how you really feel...


We need to jail people who hit  Pedestrians or at a minimum crush their cars and cut up their driver's license.
You  only hit people because you're not paying attention or you're going so fast that knowing there's someone ahead means nothing.


/
And don't get me started on the people who speed up or change lanes making sure they hit you. Those people need God to strike them down .
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fireproof: markie_farkie: I read that as Watford Bollocks and was briefly disturbed by my own imagination.

I was thinking "Bollards sounds like the most British word ever" and now I realize why.


It's a nautical term.
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pretty much a repeat from last December, I mean the sidebar of this article links to the older article with the exact same video image.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rev.K: For anyone who doesn't know what 11 foot 8 is, look it up on YouTube and enjoy a good solid hour of a decade of crashes at the infamous low bridge.

, welcome to the internet, a series of tubes.

11foot8 doesn't move over for anything. Everything else is welcome to stand behind (or below) 11foot8 though.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Rev.K: For anyone who doesn't know what 11 foot 8 is, look it up on YouTube and enjoy a good solid hour of a decade of crashes at the infamous low bridge., welcome to the internet, a series of tubes.

11foot8 doesn't move over for anything. Everything else is welcome to stand behind (or below) 11foot8 though.


Looks like my post hit the bollards.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bingethinker: What I see bad drivers doing is this: they don't keep the car in the middle of the lane, they keep their own body in the middle of the lane, and ignore the car. So yes, they hit obstacles, and often they're driving with two wheels in the next lane over.


I live in a city. There's a curvy stretch of downhill road near me about a quarter of a mile long where farkheads get a tire over the double-yellow lines all the time just because it's easier than properly turning with the curve.

I spent about two hours driving down from the mountains today, mostly on back roads. Say what you will about mountain drivers, but the know to stay in their lane when going around curves.
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Those collisions look expensive!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lunkquill: Those collisions look expensive!


😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😇😆😆😆
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: kb7rky: waxbeans: Actually they need to put those EVERYWHERE!!!!!! You idiots would slow down, pay attention, and get off your cellphones. fark head ppl in cars not paying one bit of attention.  I'm confident most people hit by drivers; the idiot driver didn't even see the struck person.  I've seen it. 100% lack of acknowledgement that you got within an inch of a human.  Die. fark head. Enjoy the damage to your farking car. farks.

Please, tell us how you really feel...

We need to jail people who hit  Pedestrians or at a minimum crush their cars and cut up their driver's license.
You  only hit people because you're not paying attention or you're going so fast that knowing there's someone ahead means nothing.


/
And don't get me started on the people who speed up or change lanes making sure they hit you. Those people need God to strike them down .


I hit a pedestrian once.  I was going about 2 miles an hour making a right turn at night.  She was on a bike coming from my right.  Black bike, full set if black clothes, no lights I that area; I didn't see her.  I asked her if she was OK and she immediately apologized.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I saw the Watford Bollards open for Iggy Pop once.
 
