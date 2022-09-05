 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including two Yankee Imperialist Illusionists, for revealing bullsh*t artists' trade secrets. The silent one is especially threatening   (apnews.com) divider line
32
    More: Stupid, Democratic Party, Native Americans in the United States, Russia, U.S. sanctions, personal sanctions Monday, U.S. state, government officials, Ben Stiller  
•       •       •

1011 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2022 at 10:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Word has it they've found sanctuary in Rio.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Can I get sanctioned too?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Badges of Honor:

1922 - Banned in Boston
2022 - Sanctioned by Russia
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Those acting types should just shup up and just act." - People who listen to Kirk Cameron, Mel Gibson, and Scott Baio
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am certain that THIS will force them to embrace Mother Russia, and repent their wickedness. THIS will drive Penn and Ben Stiller into the poor house!
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no!  Now how will they ever buy... nixie tubes and borscht?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I put my name on the list too?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penn & Stiller? Bullshiat!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I thought that was Penn and Teller at first, too.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SERENITY NOW!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "Those acting types should just shup up and just act." - People who listen to Kirk Cameron, Mel Gibson, and Scott Baio


The following industries are all known for their liberal bias:
Education, Art, Science, Music, Film, Journalism, Theater
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Begoggle: OtherLittleGuy: "Those acting types should just shup up and just act." - People who listen to Kirk Cameron, Mel Gibson, and Scott Baio

The following industries are all known for their liberal bias:
Education, Art, Science, Music, Film, Journalism, Theater


You forgot porn.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's still banned in Malaysia, too.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Begoggle: OtherLittleGuy: "Those acting types should just shup up and just act." - People who listen to Kirk Cameron, Mel Gibson, and Scott Baio

The following industries are all known for their liberal bias:
Education, Art, Science, Music, Film, Journalism, Theater

You forgot porn.


He already said "science".
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They sanction the snowman while the falcon stays low key and out of the spotlight.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Can I get sanctioned too?


I think you get a free Fella if you do.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: SERENITY NOW!


Can't take the sky from me.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are they taking requests? I have a few I'd like to see on their list.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: [Fark user image 520x231]


Damn.. wrong thread :(
 
spesimen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

whats that all about? i thought republicans were pro-russia these days
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Stiller family is known worldwide for their airing of the grievances...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

spesimen: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

whats that all about? i thought republicans were pro-russia these days


A warning? Not pro enough?

Although with Scott it could be they aren't getting the bang for the buck with the Senate finances that they paid for.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hitler's holocaust took 6 million innocent lives. Putin seems to think he can dunk on that, but he still doesn't want anyone pointing a camera in an inconvenient direction while his orcs are out there trying to make that happen, apparently.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

spesimen: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

whats that all about? i thought republicans were pro-russia these days


They were senators that took Russian Money, but haven't been able to stop the aid the US is sending to Ukraine.  So The Kremlin is sanctioning them for not getting the full value for all that they bought.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, I am surprised that Russia has not sanctioned Fark.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mock26: Not gonna lie, I am surprised that Russia has not sanctioned Fark.

It was probably in the fine print somewhere.....But no one cared...Because that's not news...
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
More importantly, is Steven Seagal still allowed to snuggle with Putin?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is that Rodman character one of them or has he secured a prisoner exchange yet?
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mock26: Not gonna lie, I am surprised that Russia has not sanctioned Fark.


I'm sure they want to, but I'm also sure it would have approximately zero effect.  If they knew I updated this page regularly, I'm sure they'd sanction me, but I don't think it would have any effect whatsoever. As always, keep reaching for the stairs!
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.