(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Hanging chair had one job   (kiro7.com)
    TJX Companies, TJX Companies Inc., HomeSense, HomeGoods, chairs, affected chairs, outdoor metal, metal hook  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Been around long enough to buy fad gear at yard sakes and avoid things until the recalls are out.

Why I buy used cars.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God, I'll be the belle of the trailer park with that thing.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad, because my immediate thought on seeing thw picture was, "Want!!"
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In addition to the chairs falling over, the company also acknowledged that the metal hook or chain suspending the chair can break while a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a separate fall hazard.

How many of these "falls" were lardasses exceeding the maximum recommended weight for the chair?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Jeffrey Epstein had one of those in his cell
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, two jobs: 1) hang; and 2) be a chair.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

In addition to the chairs falling over, the company also acknowledged that the metal hook or chain suspending the chair can break while a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a separate fall hazard.

How many of these "falls" were lardasses exceeding the maximum recommended weight for the chair?


Not many.  based on the recall most injuries were based on tipping wich means someone didn't engineer them correctly.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hanging chad still out of work
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did "Wooden Slat Chair" really need a woke reboot?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No-one expects the T.J. Maxx rescission.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
this one is built to take it...

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Been around long enough to buy fad gear at yard sakes and avoid things until the recalls are out.

Why I buy used cars.

Why I buy used cars.


Didn't help with the Takata airbag recall. They didn't recall them until many years later, after a few people had a grenade blow out their chest or destroy their face.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

In addition to the chairs falling over, the company also acknowledged that the metal hook or chain suspending the chair can break while a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a separate fall hazard.

How many of these "falls" were lardasses exceeding the maximum recommended weight for the chair?

How many of these "falls" were lardasses exceeding the maximum recommended weight for the chair?

Not many.  based on the recall most injuries were based on tipping wich means someone didn't engineer them correctly.


I have one of these outdoor egg shaped ones.  Holds 250lbs but is not tall enough for anyone over 5'6 to fit comfortably so the kids use it.  The legs I have on mine are ridiculously long... I guess I know why now.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

In addition to the chairs falling over, the company also acknowledged that the metal hook or chain suspending the chair can break while a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a separate fall hazard.

How many of these "falls" were lardasses exceeding the maximum recommended weight for the chair?

How many of these "falls" were lardasses exceeding the maximum recommended weight for the chair?


To be fair, lard ass in Oklahoma is a completely different product than lard ass in China.
 
Valter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WTP 2: this one is built to take it...
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 600x400]


I'm a bit dubious on those connectivity devices up there.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We're two hanging chairs hanging from a tree.
That don't bother me.
At all
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Recall alert: TJX recalls 5K outdoor metal hanging chairs amid fall risks


you autumn hurry up, less than three weeks left until the end of summer!
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who even uses those besides pets, man.  Get it together.
 
d.giro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
they pose multiple fall risks

What does that mean? Do they count each defective chair as one fall risk or will a person fall multiple times if the chair breaks?
 
GaijinH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
TJX Companies Inc. on Thursday recalled about 5,000 Novogratz brand outdoor metal hanging chairs.

I knew it! It's the Russians.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That hook sure is doing a lot of work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size


What?

Oh.

Hanging chair.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

d.giro: they pose multiple fall risks

What does that mean? Do they count each defective chair as one fall risk or will a person fall multiple times if the chair breaks?


If you fall once and put it up again it may fall again. This continues till you keep putting it up.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess hanging was too good for them.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I guess hanging was too good for them.


needs to be made from sternn stuff
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Made by a reputable hammock manufacturer.  Those things dump me about 50% of the time.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"We grossly underestimated the weight of the average TJ Maxx customer."
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

In addition to the chairs falling over, the company also acknowledged that the metal hook or chain suspending the chair can break while a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a separate fall hazard.

How many of these "falls" were lardasses exceeding the maximum recommended weight for the chair?

How many of these "falls" were lardasses exceeding the maximum recommended weight for the chair?


We Ate the Necco Wafers: "We grossly underestimated the weight of the average TJ Maxx customer."


Charmed, I'm sure.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That looks designed to bust your ass.  A swingset at the park is safer.
 
macadamnut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

That hook sure is doing a lot of work.

[Fark user image 800x781]


a.1stdibscdn.comView Full Size



These things were death-traps.  The papasan chair probably trashed my back back in the day.
 
