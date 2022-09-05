 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   It was much better when we didn't have all those pervs watching us all the time   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are you saying baboons had more sex when they had nothing else to do? They're just like us!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Leslie Knope is going to catch shiat for it.
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's probably why they toss poop at people.  Everyone likes to have fun, but not necessarily in front of an audience.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god, animals act a lot like people do?  But if they do, how can we kill them?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of us continued the tradition of jerking off in a tree, like proper monkeys.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fundacionmona.orgView Full Size

OTOH the bonobos were less randy without an audience.

/actually they probably get off either way, filthy bonobos
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LivinaParadox: That's probably why they toss poop at people.  Everyone likes to have fun, but not necessarily in front of an audience.


Maybe they're German baboons
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Baboons had more SEX ... during the first lockdown"

Me too, actually.
Pretty much for the same reason (not much else to do).
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think there's an article in there somewhere on that site. Though I could be wrong.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: LivinaParadox: That's probably why they toss poop at people.  Everyone likes to have fun, but not necessarily in front of an audience.

Maybe they're German baboons


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LivinaParadox: That's probably why they toss poop at people.  Everyone likes to have fun, but not necessarily in front of an audience.


Maybe.  But. That means they don't understand how to seek privacy.  They just want it to appear via poop flinging.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Oh my god, animals act a lot like people do?  But if they do, how can we kill them?


? We already kill each other.  So. What?
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: LivinaParadox: That's probably why they toss poop at people.  Everyone likes to have fun, but not necessarily in front of an audience.

Maybe they're German baboons


Now you have me in a labyrinth of thoughts about clips of some bizarre German movie I could never find in its entirety.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [fundacionmona.org image 850x598]
OTOH the bonobos were less randy without an audience.

/actually they probably get off either way, filthy bonobos


That all looks wrong.  Especially if you try to make sense.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I said: 'YOU RUINED MY SEX LIFE!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LivinaParadox: That's probably why they toss poop at people.  Everyone likes to have fun, but not necessarily in front of an audience.

Maybe.  But. That means they don't understand how to seek privacy.  They just want it to appear via poop flinging.


When you teach them sign language, they call you shiat rather than flinging it.  Some of us still need to learn that.  I finally figured it out.  Let everyone get their freak on.  If you're not having fun, there's somewhere else you need to be.  No judgment.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If Bonobos fark in the zoo, and no one is around to see it, do they make a sound?
 
