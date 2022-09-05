 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Me: mom can we pleaaaasse ride the carousel. Mom: We've got carousels at home. The carousels at home:
39
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that Saul Goodman's house?
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's actually a pretty decent price for a lake front property.

Don't know if those carosel horses are reproductions or original vintage ones, but it they're the latter then they cost in the neighborhood of $5,000 on ebay. Reproductions are significantly cheaper.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, uh, can someone explain this?
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's just there, in one of the shots of the lion
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: So, uh, can someone explain this?
[Fark user image image 500x611]
It's just there, in one of the shots of the lion
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


It could be a C.J. Spooner carved centaur.
Evidently they're extremely rare.
Fark user imageView Full Size

This one went for $18,000.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet another one where the outside is pretty nice - I really like the brick construction - and the inside is just eye vomit everywhere the eye can see, proving yet again that too much money still can't buy taste for some people.

Some people with money are smart, and hire some taste to do their decorating for them. These people did not.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have an Emmy...
Fark user imageView Full Size

My FiL has a few. They are surprisingly cheap and light...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kink... Ayyy
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: That's actually a pretty decent price for a lake front property.


Not in Tennessee, surely.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I like it. I'd get rid of most of the carousel horses, but keep the creepy ones for funsies.

Like so:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

IgG4: They have an Emmy...
[Fark user image 384x751]
My FiL has a few. They are surprisingly cheap and light...


My niece, Emmy, has good taste and is quite thoughtful
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Bootleg: So, uh, can someone explain this?
[Fark user image image 500x611]
It's just there, in one of the shots of the lion
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]

It could be a C.J. Spooner carved centaur.
Evidently they're extremely rare.
[Fark user image image 425x379]
This one went for $18,000.


I'd give $18,000 to go back to the time before I knew these existed.
 
zez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was hoping they would have an actual carousel inside the house
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you absolutely have to decorate your house with carousel animals, at least they blended them in to the limited extent possible.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

casey17: Eh, I like it. I'd get rid of most of the carousel horses, but keep the creepy ones for funsies.

Like so:


[Fark user image image 416x343]


Hm. I don't know if that's from the kind of ride that really should be marketed to kids.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People should have to pass a test before they're allowed to have a shiat ton of money to prove they have decent taste.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Bathia_Mapes: That's actually a pretty decent price for a lake front property.

Not in Tennessee, surely.


That's in the Nashville area, so surely.

Not shirley.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, uh, can someone explain this?
[Fark user image image 500x611]
It's just there, in one of the shots of the lion
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


I saw that.  Is.....is that a Freddy Krueger centaur?
This is why I don't have children.  Because if I did, I'd sneak into my kid's room at night, plop that at the foot of the bed and wait for the fireworks in the morning.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Your mom gave me the greatest show on Earth last night.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's great if you need a place for...
Puts on sunglasses
Horsing around.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: casey17: Eh, I like it. I'd get rid of most of the carousel horses, but keep the creepy ones for funsies.

Like so:


[Fark user image image 416x343]

Hm. I don't know if that's from the kind of ride that really should be marketed to kids.


Cornholing Jimminy Cricket is a very specific fetish. Maybe sell it to Roberto Bergnini?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I made them an offer.
They said 'ney'
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

neongoats: Yet another one where the outside is pretty nice - I really like the brick construction - and the inside is just eye vomit everywhere the eye can see, proving yet again that too much money still can't buy taste for some people.

Some people with money are smart, and hire some taste to do their decorating for them. These people did not.


These people have what they like in their house and it reflects their taste.
Maybe they own carnivals or just love collecting rare carousel horses.   I'm sure they feel the same way about your taste in decor.  The whole beauty of the world is the differences we have.  If everyone liked the same things the world would be a pretty boring place.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have fun, kids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

casey17: Eh, I like it. I'd get rid of most of the carousel horses, but keep the creepy ones for funsies.

Like so:


[Fark user image 416x343]


My wife collects Jiminy Cricket memorabilia, so I called her in to see that to see if she needs it in her collection. Her opinion was that it looked like it was bracing itself for some action, and that some of our friends would act out that joke when they saw it.
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I admire that they have lots of books.  Somehow I seem to know I'd hate them all if I saw the titles.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, uh, can someone explain this?
[Fark user image 500x611]
It's just there, in one of the shots of the lion
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


Is it just me, or is that a carousel horse of a shirtless Vladimir Putin?
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

casey17: Eh, I like it. I'd get rid of most of the carousel horses, but keep the creepy ones for funsies.

Like so:


[Fark user image image 416x343]


It looks like Jiminy Cricket is happily taking it up the ass
 
jerryskid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gosh, I sure would love to piss away $2M to live in a nazi, 3rd world shiathole state. That sure would be cool.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's one in the bedroom so you just know they're down to clown.

/should have been a stuffed unicorn
 
kb7rky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
betterthanpants.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Carousel or Merry-Go-Round? There one very important difference.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Have fun, kids.

[Fark user image image 544x322]


Renew! Renew!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Proof that money does not buy taste
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do-do-dooda-dooda-do-do-doo-do....
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, uh, can someone explain this?
[Fark user image 500x611]
It's just there, in one of the shots of the lion
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


The hat reminds me of Indiana Jones.

As a title, "Raiders of the Lost Merry-Go-Round" just doesn't have the same ring to it.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Your mom gave me the greatest show on Earth last night.


You sick bastard.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: People should have to pass a test before they're allowed to have a shiat ton of money to prove they have decent taste.


At the very least they shouldn't be allowed to decorate their interiors without consulting a professional first.

/architect
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There were a couple of large antique dealers in Atlanta who dealt in carousel horses. They aren't cheap, especially if they aren't resotred.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

I've seen this one. Jail bait Alicia Silverstone tries to kill Cary Elwes for not farking her
 
