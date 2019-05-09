 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Dish soap prank at a New Mexico Park could result in charges for a man. I guess it never Dawned on him not to post on social media   (krqe.com) divider line
37
•       •       •

1758 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2022 at 5:30 PM (1 hour ago)



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ha! Me and a couple buddies did this in college. Middle of the night, on bikes, backpacks full of powdered detergent. Dumped it in the fountain in the center of the quad. Next morning a slight breeze was blowing thousands of bubbles across the grass. No harm done. Yes, alcohol was involved.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How will your friends know how funny you are if you don't post it on social media?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cascading effects of that will force them from their ivory tower
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Ha! Me and a couple buddies did this in college. Middle of the night, on bikes, backpacks full of powdered detergent. Dumped it in the fountain in the center of the quad. Next morning a slight breeze was blowing thousands of bubbles across the grass. No harm done. Yes, alcohol was involved.


You really had a Zest for life back then.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Ha! Me and a couple buddies did this in college. Middle of the night, on bikes, backpacks full of powdered detergent. Dumped it in the fountain in the center of the quad. Next morning a slight breeze was blowing thousands of bubbles across the grass. No harm done. Yes, alcohol was involved.


Roll Tide!
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could just set up one of those turbofans so the entire thing can Jet Dry.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recording our crime spree was the best idea we've ever had!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to be soaking in it.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand this. The fountain supplies the sprinklers? How big is this fountain?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sudsing dish soap has loads of pranking possibilities. Any hot tub or hot tub sized water feature, dishwashers at houses you visit, use your imagination. Just don't mess with the carp.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clborgia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they had done this in the southwest of the state, it could have caused a bigger panic with PFAS being a contamination issue.
https://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/2019/05/09/albuquerque-new-mexico-attorney-general-holloman-lake/1158538001/
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Ha! Me and a couple buddies did this in college. Middle of the night, on bikes, backpacks full of powdered detergent. Dumped it in the fountain in the center of the quad. Next morning a slight breeze was blowing thousands of bubbles across the grass. No harm done. Yes, alcohol was involved.


Lol similar. Kansas City, MO., late 1980s. After some drinking and any lack of an off switch we decided to buy as much liquid laundry detergent we could buy. We then filled an entire 55 gallon plastic garbage can full of the dish soap, loaded it into a VW bug front seat, drove to a fountain nearby and dumped the whole can into it. It took until the next day but that day was glorious -- local news fun. Suds everywhere.

/ We were kind of lunatics.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Recording our crime spree was the best idea we've ever had!


It should have remained an ancient Chinese secret.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clborgia: If they had done this in the southwest of the state, it could have caused a bigger panic with PFAS being a contamination issue.
https://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/2019/05/09/albuquerque-new-mexico-attorney-general-holloman-lake/1158538001/


It's Lovington, so it could have been oilfield contamination.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where my parents live there is a fountain and ever year around graduation kids toss in a bunch of liquid soap and create a soapy masterpiece.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How were they to know the DA would get all lathered up about it?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just helping them along with the implementation of their xeriscaping plan.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As sources of pollution go, this is on the nanometer scale. Rather see big Ag and chem companies go down the river. Give this guy a small fine.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CrazyCurt:

Username checks out.
 
Bongo Blue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't 2 drunk middle-age guys
Shooting each other in the kneecaps.
This time.
Go wildcats!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friends and I always talked about adding kool aid to the park fountains. Then setting up a little table with dixie cups and a sign that said "Kool Aid 5 Cents."

Weed would have been involved had we ever grown a pair.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: My friends and I always talked about adding kool aid to the park fountains. Then setting up a little table with dixie cups and a sign that said "Kool Aid 5 Cents."

Weed would have been involved had we ever grown a pair.


Make it Flavor-Ade and give it away free.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hegelsghost: As sources of pollution go, this is on the nanometer scale. Rather see big Ag and chem companies go down the river. Give this guy a small fine.


fine
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: How will your friends know how funny you are if you don't post it on social media?


People aren't looking to have experiences in the current world. They are looking to have their experiences acknowledged by other people.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i have been around some 60+years and have never heard that soap kills grass.
they use to say to take you used dishwater and put it on plants and grass to slowly kill bugs.
it was that they would get diarrhea, dehydrate and die in time.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Elzar: hegelsghost: As sources of pollution go, this is on the nanometer scale. Rather see big Ag and chem companies go down the river. Give this guy a small fine.

fine


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: BizarreMan: How will your friends know how funny you are if you don't post it on social media?

People aren't looking to have experiences in the current world. They are looking to have their experiences acknowledged by other people.


This is why it's just best to lie on social media about how exciting your life is.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Most fountain look better with soap in them.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: My friends and I always talked about adding kool aid to the park fountains. Then setting up a little table with dixie cups and a sign that said "Kool Aid 5 Cents."

Weed would have been involved had we ever grown a pair.


Can't even imagine the sheer amount of sugar you'd need for that.  That's awesome though!
 
Royce P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

El_Dan: JohnBigBootay: BizarreMan: How will your friends know how funny you are if you don't post it on social media?

People aren't looking to have experiences in the current world. They are looking to have their experiences acknowledged by other people.

This is why it's just best to lie on social media about how exciting your life is.


Lye, you mean.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Parks Department is working to clean up the mess, but they don't know what sort of long-term damage the shenanigan has created.

I can honestly say I've never seen that word in its singular form. Nobody ever pulls off one shenanigan at a time.

Super Troopers...Shenanigans
Youtube Ok85BmPyl_I
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
His record is squeaky clean, so he'll wring right out of the system. Still, he should know this is risky - must have spent too long inside his own bubbles. That said, there's no need to get all frothy over this, the incident will circle the drain in no time and something else will be down the pipe behind it.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Most of us grew out of that nonsense when we graduated.

/was funny at the time, tho
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The Parks Department is working to clean up the mess, but they don't know what sort of long-term damage the shenanigan has created.

I can honestly say I've never seen that word in its singular form. Nobody ever pulls off one shenanigan at a time.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ok85BmPyl_I]


Shenanigans automatically beget more shenanigans, it's a chicken and the egg thing
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
