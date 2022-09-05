 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Fifteen injured when Drop Tower in India lives up to its name. (with video)   (tmz.com) divider line
8 Comments     (+0 »)
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Imma assume they don't overload park rides like they do trains and buses or way more than 15 people would had been injured.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Imma assume they don't overload park rides like they do trains and buses or way more than 15 people would had been injured.


Or, they did overload it, resulting in the sudden stop.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stop. Drop. Slam em down, watch them go 'pop' 
 
janzee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kinda out of the "twenty mile zone" huh?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The incident is under investigation.

Translation: Investigators are waiting for their bribe.

I lived in Chennai. I wouldn't go on one of these carny rides over there that are sketchy enough in the US.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
YIKES
 
DRTFA
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Drop Tower is perfectly harmless.
Sudden Stop Tower is the one that will hurt you.
 
