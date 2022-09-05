 Skip to content
(NYPost)   If only there were a way to mark these hazards to navigation   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Florida Keys, Doral, Florida, Florida, US Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, minor injuries, critical injuries  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Have some compassion.  They're hazards to lots of things, but Floridians are still people.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured

Fark user imageView Full Size


Friggen' Castro
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait, I think I know how this ends.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The bouy was coming right for them!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who will mark the markers?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Who will mark the markers?


I dunno but I bet they're a funky bunch.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They should put a light on that...
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"This is a lighthouse.  Your call."
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh! Bouy!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ssa5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Who will mark the markers?


You only need to ask who will mark the markers for the mark. Markers
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sail not to know for whom the buoy gongs
It gongs for thee
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Like I've always said, boating is very dangerous. Boats should come with warning signs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
