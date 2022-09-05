 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The Russian economy may be in shambles, but even they can't stomach the stench of Kiwi   (twitter.com) divider line
1767 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 Sep 2022 at 1:30 PM (1 hour ago)



50 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They talk like they think they're completely normal and what they're doing is somehow ok.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that lawsuit is openly criminal and a lawsuit waiting to happen. No wonder it's too toxic for even the Russians. 4chan and 8chan at least maintain the veneer of "it was just a joke". Heck, even Trump and other extremists will claim they were just being rhetorical when calling for violence.  targeting certain people is never going to fly legally when that is the whole point of the site.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can gather all you need to know about Kiwi Farms from the name dropping in the last paragraph

Fark user image
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Dima, the Kiwi thing is blown. You want we should keep the servers turning?

--Who cares about these idiots? Shut it down, and they'll migrate where we can something useful out of them. I mean, it was nice, because no one knew about the thing, but if they're blown, just chuck them onto the rube pile."
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm so old. Isn't kiwi farms a place where I can play Monkey Bloons?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, I am not that "Null", and also regarding my username:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, too toxic for the Russians. That's award worthy right there.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: I'm so old. Isn't kiwi farms a place where I can play Monkey Bloons?


Nah, you're thinking of boone's farm where the dogs are mad, I think.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Homophobic terrorist says what?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He should start his own hosting company.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

null: Once again, I am not that "Null", and also regarding my username:

[Fark user image 498x373] [View Full Size image _x_]


So basically, you're taking exception to that Null reference?
 
Snort
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They will rebrand and reappear somewhere else.
 
BigChad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
what's wrong with fush and chups?
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Snort: They will rebrand and reappear somewhere else.


buyincel.com
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Snort: They will rebrand and reappear somewhere else.


They'll try. They may succeed. They may not.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm surprise Vladdy Daddy doesn't block the hate within RU but pump it out freely to the West as warfare. It seems like what he'd do.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

atomic-age: I'm surprise Vladdy Daddy doesn't block the hate within RU but pump it out freely to the West as warfare. It seems like what he'd do.


What makes you think he hasn't, already?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How big a user-base does this place really have?  Are we talking millions of unique visitors or tens of thousands or just thousands? Given the kind of stuff they like to do, I don't get why they like to have it on an easily located url instead of transitioning to some sort of i2p darknet type site now that they apparently have some sort of dedicated user base.  I guess maybe they don't trust each other enough to set it up and keep it secret?
 
Bungles
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My sole knowledge of Kiwifarms is it was the place I saw the leaked nude photos of that sacked guy from Roosterteeth and wish I hadn't.

I now feel even dirtier if it's also a place darker than 8chan.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: How big a user-base does this place really have?  Are we talking millions of unique visitors or tens of thousands or just thousands? Given the kind of stuff they like to do, I don't get why they like to have it on an easily located url instead of transitioning to some sort of i2p darknet type site now that they apparently have some sort of dedicated user base.  I guess maybe they don't trust each other enough to set it up and keep it secret?


Well when your primary tactic is doxxing and screwing with people's real world lives ...
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kb7rky: atomic-age: I'm surprise Vladdy Daddy doesn't block the hate within RU but pump it out freely to the West as warfare. It seems like what he'd do.

What makes you think he hasn't, already?


That it's down.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: How big a user-base does this place really have?  Are we talking millions of unique visitors or tens of thousands or just thousands? Given the kind of stuff they like to do, I don't get why they like to have it on an easily located url instead of transitioning to some sort of i2p darknet type site now that they apparently have some sort of dedicated user base.  I guess maybe they don't trust each other enough to set it up and keep it secret?


Even if they do, it's still vulnerable to ddos and also there will be users that drop off with every move.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Breaking news: adult finally find out consequences of their actions for treating other adults poorly decades later than should have.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Goddamn how bad do you have to be when even the Russian say "F this i'm out"
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
God damn, what a whiny motherfarker.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: New Rising Sun: How big a user-base does this place really have?  Are we talking millions of unique visitors or tens of thousands or just thousands? Given the kind of stuff they like to do, I don't get why they like to have it on an easily located url instead of transitioning to some sort of i2p darknet type site now that they apparently have some sort of dedicated user base.  I guess maybe they don't trust each other enough to set it up and keep it secret?

Well when your primary tactic is doxxing and screwing with people's real world lives ...


Right, but a lot of what they do is coordinating with each other and sharing information that they gradually uncover via "crowdsourcing" their investigation amongst themselves.  If they even have just a couple thousand engaged users and they hide themselves from public view, then they can still coordinate, gather their info, and find within their own users (who have inside access) to SWAT, send hundreds of harassing texts, leak photos, or weaponize the worst elements in 4chan or MAGA facebook groups or whatever.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Goddamn how bad do you have to be when even the Russian say "F this i'm out"


If you look up the story of the bullying of Chris Chan...it really breaks your soul. Granted she's not a wise or good person but like I think of some of the sexual and emotional bullying done to her by even 13 year olds...even at my dumbest and cruelest I couldn't even imagine doing any of the crap they did or even approached.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Goddamn how bad do you have to be when even the Russian say "F this i'm out"


Reading about some of the utterly heinous things the Russians have done in Ukraine nearly made me sick.

And they STILL won't countenance Kiwi. I guess they can do some mental gymnastics and claim they're merely blocking evil degenerate Westerners.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: RandomInternetComment: New Rising Sun: How big a user-base does this place really have?  Are we talking millions of unique visitors or tens of thousands or just thousands? Given the kind of stuff they like to do, I don't get why they like to have it on an easily located url instead of transitioning to some sort of i2p darknet type site now that they apparently have some sort of dedicated user base.  I guess maybe they don't trust each other enough to set it up and keep it secret?

Well when your primary tactic is doxxing and screwing with people's real world lives ...

Right, but a lot of what they do is coordinating with each other and sharing information that they gradually uncover via "crowdsourcing" their investigation amongst themselves.  If they even have just a couple thousand engaged users and they hide themselves from public view, then they can still coordinate, gather their info, and find within their own users (who have inside access) to SWAT, send hundreds of harassing texts, leak photos, or weaponize the worst elements in 4chan or MAGA facebook groups or whatever.


...and if you're smart enough to figure out how to do that that to others you're smart enough to realize what's to stop them from doing it to you if you ever really disagree? It's like dating a cheater or cheating on some with someone else...why would you ever trust that person to be loyal to you given how it all started out?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Family emergency?  Doubtful, but if so I hope it was he and all of his loved ones suddenly developed ass and ball cancer.

/short list, as probably no one loves him
 
quiotu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had people.on Twitter both tell me that Kiwi Farm had somehow done good, and that they'd just settle in Russia's servers instead.

I am happy to see that both statements are full of shiat.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: grimlock1972: Goddamn how bad do you have to be when even the Russian say "F this i'm out"

If you look up the story of the bullying of Chris Chan...it really breaks your soul. Granted she's not a wise or good person but like I think of some of the sexual and emotional bullying done to her by even 13 year olds...even at my dumbest and cruelest I couldn't even imagine doing any of the crap they did or even approached.


No one should be subjected to the shiat that motherfarker went through.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Family emergency?  Doubtful, but if so I hope it was he and all of his loved ones suddenly developed ass and ball cancer.

/short list, as probably no one loves him


It's a lying delaying tactic while he scrambled to try to salvage this.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Family emergency?  Doubtful, but if so I hope it was he and all of his loved ones suddenly developed ass and ball cancer.

/short list, as probably no one loves him


"Null", his mother actually participated on KF.  She allegedly lost her job because of it.   If so, grumpy cat good.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kb7rky: atomic-age: I'm surprise Vladdy Daddy doesn't block the hate within RU but pump it out freely to the West as warfare. It seems like what he'd do.

What makes you think he hasn't, already?


No kidding. You guys don't think we actually hate each other without the daily reminders to hate each other...
 
SMB2811
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Wow, too toxic for the Russians. That's award worthy right there.


I doubt it. Looking at their wiki article I would be more willing to bet that it was simply too much attention they didn't want.

Wiki also says they dropped parler, but gives no citations.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: They talk like they think they're completely normal and what they're doing is somehow ok.


They think that they're being persecuted.

That's it, that's the joke.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The only thing I had really ever used Kiwifarms for was they were one of the few sources that was following Shmorky (of SomethingAwful Flash Tub fame), who is probably was the highest ratio of batshiat insane person/extremely talented.

Shmorky seems to have gone dark in the past few years though, so I'm not sure if they offed themselves or just were committed (either one probably was a long time coming...)
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He should start his own hosting company.


With blackjack and hookers.
 
darklingscribe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: How big a user-base does this place really have?  Are we talking millions of unique visitors or tens of thousands or just thousands? Given the kind of stuff they like to do, I don't get why they like to have it on an easily located url instead of transitioning to some sort of i2p darknet type site now that they apparently have some sort of dedicated user base.  I guess maybe they don't trust each other enough to set it up and keep it secret?


Honestly, I'd guess that they'd lose like 90% of their users if they transitioned to an i2p darknet type of site, maybe even more. Most white supremacists are dumb and would be completely lost if they could the new site did not turn up after they googled for it.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is pretty much the perfect example of 'And nothing of value was lost...'
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When even a shady russian internet company won't take your business, any sane person would re-evaluate their life's choices.  But these are not sane people, these are the neo-nazis and basement trolls that never left the most vile aspects of selfish childhood thinking behind.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

darklingscribe: New Rising Sun: How big a user-base does this place really have?  Are we talking millions of unique visitors or tens of thousands or just thousands? Given the kind of stuff they like to do, I don't get why they like to have it on an easily located url instead of transitioning to some sort of i2p darknet type site now that they apparently have some sort of dedicated user base.  I guess maybe they don't trust each other enough to set it up and keep it secret?

Honestly, I'd guess that they'd lose like 90% of their users if they transitioned to an i2p darknet type of site, maybe even more. Most white supremacists are dumb and would be completely lost if they could the new site did not turn up after they googled for it.


These are indeed the same people who happily uploaded photos of their drivers licenses to that other alt-right message board site that got pwned and completely spread open across the internet last year or so.  I can't even remember its name, there's been so many.  Gab I think?  The one that never actually deleted anything the users wrote even when they said it did so the leak was that much juicier when even shiat they were ashamed of writing was now tied to their real driver's licenses.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Make no mistake, the Russians have no beef with the content being served.  They just don't want to be DDoSed at a time when a lot of people want to yank the whole country's peering privileges altogether.
 
misantropo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Yeah, that lawsuit is openly criminal and a lawsuit waiting to happen. No wonder it's too toxic for even the Russians. 4chan and 8chan at least maintain the veneer of "it was just a joke". Heck, even Trump and other extremists will claim they were just being rhetorical when calling for violence.  targeting certain people is never going to fly legally when that is the whole point of the site.


Guaranteed that the farkheads at 4chan, 8chan, the GQP, and the maga farkers privately nod their heads in agreement with the kiwi choads.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hagbardr: New Rising Sun: How big a user-base does this place really have?  Are we talking millions of unique visitors or tens of thousands or just thousands? Given the kind of stuff they like to do, I don't get why they like to have it on an easily located url instead of transitioning to some sort of i2p darknet type site now that they apparently have some sort of dedicated user base.  I guess maybe they don't trust each other enough to set it up and keep it secret?

Even if they do, it's still vulnerable to ddos and also there will be users that drop off with every move.


How would be it vulnerable to DDOS?

If it is, why hasn't stateactors taken sites they don't like down?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.