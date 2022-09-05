 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Pope Francis achieves with a pen something Suleiman the Magnificent could not with 50,000 men and the largest cannons in the world. No word on the whereabouts of the Falcon   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The annual tribute of 1 trained hunting falcon was a part of payment for the islands of Tripoli, Malta and Gozo granted to the Order by Holy Roman Emperor Charles "Chuck" V
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
(whofarkingcares.jpg)
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Denounces PopeFrank.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: (whofarkingcares.jpg)


From TFA:

It now has a multi-million dollar budget, 13,500 members, 95,000 volunteers and 52,000 medical staff running refugee camps, drug treatment centres, disaster relief programs and clinics around the world.
The order has been very active in helping Ukrainian refugees and war victims.

Sounds worth caring about to me.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: (whofarkingcares.jpg)


From a humanitarian perspective, Francis is doing quite well. The purpose of the change was to throw out another relic of Medieval Europe. He did, and the charity is a little bit closer to being "Red Cross/Red Crescent" rather than "Salvation Army".

Given that he was elected from a pool of Latin speaking, celibate, geriatric men, the pace of progress is remarkable. The church is still the church, and still has a LONG LONG way to go before global forgiveness is on the table. But Francis is a reformer, and a damned good one.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Future Grand Masters will be elected for 10-year terms, renewable only once, and will have to step down at age 85.

Looks like the Vatican has a better sense of fairness in government than SCOTUS.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn, I was hoping the Malta Knights would be playoff contenders this season, but I guess it's another rebuilding century.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's there!
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait. If they are a sovereign nation, how does one dictator for life from another sovereign nation have the ability to dissolve their government?

And who in the UN thought it was a good idea to given sovereign nation status to a country that consists of just a fort and an office building?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice headline subby
+1
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who needs a Falcon when we have Goosio?
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Damn, I was hoping the Malta Knights would be playoff contenders this season, but I guess it's another rebuilding century.


I always try to go on Bobblehead Night.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: Wait. If they are a sovereign nation, how does one dictator for life from another sovereign nation have the ability to dissolve their government?


Can't the Queen of England (theoretically) do that to Canada?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I bet that this will not be the last that we see of them.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Grauenwolf: Wait. If they are a sovereign nation, how does one dictator for life from another sovereign nation have the ability to dissolve their government?

Can't the Queen of England (theoretically) do that to Canada?


No, that authority is held by Romana Didulo.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can you dissolve and disband the Knights of Columbus while you're at it? Please?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am a Knight of Malteds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Future Grand Masters will be elected for 10-year terms, renewable only once, and will have to step down at age 85.

Looks like the Vatican has a better sense of fairness in government than SCOTUS.


Hmmm...Mel-E-Mel or Flash?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: (whofarkingcares.jpg)


Let's put this in a metaphor.
preview.redd.itView Full Size

The naked dude guarding his stuff is the pope and his toes are the Holy Phalanx. Make sense?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well,Suleiman only has two unique units(that aren't very good, who builds lancers anyway?) and no unique building, he was in a bad spot anyway.  And converting barbarian *naval* units!?!?!?  Who cares?  You're better off playing as the Iroquois. ;)
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Future Grand Masters will be elected for 10-year terms, renewable only once, and will have to step down at age 85.

Looks like the Vatican has a better sense of fairness in government than SCOTUS.


Wanna raise the bar high enough so the audience can see it?
 
Bondith
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: Wait. If they are a sovereign nation, how does one dictator for life from another sovereign nation have the ability to dissolve their government?


The Catholic Pope can do whatever he wants to a Catholic order

And who in the UN thought it was a good idea to given sovereign nation status to a country that consists of just a fort and an office building?

Because they've been sovereign for centuries before the UN was a thing, and their real estate used to consist of more than just the office building, so they just carried on under intertia.
 
Bondith
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bondith: Grauenwolf: Wait. If they are a sovereign nation, how does one dictator for life from another sovereign nation have the ability to dissolve their government?

The Catholic Pope can do whatever he wants to a Catholic order

And who in the UN thought it was a good idea to given sovereign nation status to a country that consists of just a fort and an office building?

Because they've been sovereign for centuries before the UN was a thing, and their real estate used to consist of more than just the office building, so they just carried on under intertia.


Inertia, dammit.  Or maybe momentum, if you wanna be physics and pedantic.

/just about spelled it wrong again on the second try
 
Loucifer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Suleiman wanted to starve them out in the siege, but the defenders had a huge stock of Malta-meal.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Make Pope command a real army to fight real physical battles. Let's see what happens lol!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Well,Suleiman only has two unique units(that aren't very good, who builds lancers anyway?) and no unique building, he was in a bad spot anyway.  And converting barbarian *naval* units!?!?!?  Who cares?  You're better off playing as the Iroquois. ;)


Didn't they have the Bazaar unique building, that gave you an extra trade route?

/Civ 3
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is this Allen West's fault?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Make Pope command a real army to fight real physical battles. Let's see what happens lol!


The Pope took out the Knights Templar.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: Wait. If they are a sovereign nation, how does one dictator for life from another sovereign nation have the ability to dissolve their government?

And who in the UN thought it was a good idea to given sovereign nation status to a country that consists of just a fort and an office building?


They've got observer status at the UN due to their humanitarian efforts, like the Red Cross. They're not a voting member of the General Assembly.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dimensio: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 248x203]

I bet that this will not be the last that we see of them.


Ugh...their Sappers could ruin your day
 
