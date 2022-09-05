 Skip to content
(News Center Maine)   The Second Amendment gives me the RIGHT to run down the street randomly firing a gun. Doesn't it?   (newscentermaine.com) divider line
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. And if anyone tells you different you just use your right more.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USSC: "Approved"
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A well regulated militia probably wouldn't do that so BugsBunnyNo.jpg
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yes. But they're also violating local ordinances, including impersonation of a town cryer, so they're going to get a fine.
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it doesn't. We have laws against that. But something tells me the shooter does not care about our stinking laws.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: A well regulated militia probably wouldn't do that so BugsBunnyNo.jpg


'Sides which if you don't hit anyone you're wasting ammo then - cardinal sin that
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as I can tell, yes.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone thought America meant he could do whatever he want bc feedoms!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: Someone thought America meant he could do whatever he want bc feedoms!


Sovereign citizens. Because freedom means no laws! Whatsoever!!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CCNP: No, it doesn't. We have laws against that. But something tells me the shooter does not care about our stinking laws.


Maybe they're a sovereign citizen.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: CCNP: No, it doesn't. We have laws against that. But something tells me the shooter does not care about our stinking laws.

Maybe they're a sovereign citizen.


Then they should be deported.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more conservative justice and it will.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHALL

NOT

BE

INFRINGED
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Responsible gun ownership.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: A well regulated militia probably wouldn't do that so BugsBunnyNo.jpg


Ironic .jpg choice, since Bugs Bunny cartoons were the first things I thought of.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, and your husband is free to flash his junk to minors at the bowling alley too.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: Yes, and your husband is free to flash his junk to minors at the bowling alley too.


Nothing more republican 'merican than that!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the rest of us get to shoot back.
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how in the midst of the story of random shooting and the uncertainty as to where the bullets landed an ad for the installation of new windows appeared.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Second Amendment gives me the RIGHT to run down the street randomly firing a gun. Doesn't it?

In the same way the First Amendment gives you the RIGHT to threaten to kill anyone you meet, yes it does.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: As long as the rest of us get to shoot back.


sounds kind of infringey to me
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: Osama bin Limbaugh: Yes, and your husband is free to flash his junk to minors at the bowling alley too.

Nothing more republican 'merican than that!


Definitely republican for implying that only a husband can have a penis.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes, absolutely
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CCNP: No, it doesn't. We have laws against that. But something tells me the shooter does not care about our stinking laws.


He couldn't be a shooter if he didn't have a gun, and there are no laws to prevent that.
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Portland Police Department took a man into custody...

Obviously he was white then. I know, Maine, but still.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*yawn*
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Shooting down Bolton street? Guess this guy doesn't celebrate his entire catalogue

♫  When a man loves a pistol
Can't keep his mind on nothin' else
He'd trade the world
For the good thing he's found

If she don't shoot straight, he can't see it
She can do no wrong
And turn his back on his best friend
If he puts her down

When a man loves a pistol
Spend his very last dime on ammo
And trying to hold on to what he needs
He'd give up all his comforts ♫
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You have the right to infect the world with COVID (according to some). What's the difference?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No, the Constitution doesn't say anything about running.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's all part of the well-regulated militia.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: RandomInternetComment: Osama bin Limbaugh: Yes, and your husband is free to flash his junk to minors at the bowling alley too.

Nothing more republican 'merican than that!

Definitely republican for implying that only a husband can have a penis.


https://www.reddit.com/r/onejoke/
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As long as you don't run afoul of local ordnance.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Proving randomness in court is a bit of a crapshoot.
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: SHALL

NOT

BE

INFRINGED


What does the "Admiralty Flag" have to do with this?
 
Rob4127
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ring cam footage of the incident

Tombstone(1993) - Curly Bill Brocius murders Fred White
Youtube TxPE3lkyeJI
 
