(NBC News)   Farmers who continually vote for the party of anti-immigration are scrambling to find immigrants to work on their farms   (nbcnews.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blazing Saddles... You know, morons.
Youtube KHJbSvidohg
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pro Tip; the problem is not immigrants. The problem is POLITICIANS.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But some worker groups oppose the measure, saying it does not include all immigrants...

But they don't want it to include *all* immigrants, see? Only the ones willing to work for starvation wages with no legal protections in place at all.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loosely translated: "Look, we don't like that we gotta rely on immigrants, and that our nation was founded on immigrants, but dammit, these lazy Gen-Z kids won't work for the wages we pay. Can't we just get some Messican slaves, and get it over with?"
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want slaves, not wage earners.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: They want slaves, not wage earners.


This seems to be the goal of late-stage capitalism in general. If there even is one beyond "consume yourselves to death and take the livable planet with you."
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they even farmers at this point? Or just modern plantation owners?
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: They want slaves, not wage earners.


Which is why it is imperative that we import a servant underclass so you can maintain your lifestyle.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Loosely translated: "Look, we don't like that we gotta rely on immigrants, and that our nation was founded on immigrants, but dammit, these lazy Gen-Z kids won't work for the wages we pay. Can't we just get some Messican slaves, and get it over with?"


Exactly.

They should make registered republicans take picker jobs anytime they file for unemployment.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may have missed it but I see no mention in TFA of wages. None. You want to cure your labor shortage without paying people? Good luck. Even guest workers need money.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we ban the importation of slave labor... oh wait...
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Are they even farmers at this point? Or just modern plantation owners?


Yes
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:sound of labored breathing:
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: They want slaves, not wage earners.


Yep - and it's looking like robots really aren't going to cut the mustard.
It's quite a quandary for them.
I extend my thoughts and prayers.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could probably do something like bus immigrants to the areas that need them, but that would mean you couldn't stiggit to the libs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean...we might actually have to pay people a livable wage? GASP!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThighsofGlory: meat0918: They want slaves, not wage earners.

Which is why it is imperative that we import a servant underclass so you can maintain your lifestyle.


Nice glass house you got there. Might not want to throw stones.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about this, raise wages until you meet or exceed your recruitment goals.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: But some worker groups oppose the measure, saying it does not include all immigrants...

But they don't want it to include *all* immigrants, see? Only the ones willing to work for starvation wages with no legal protections in place at all.


Yeah. Sounded like legalised slavery, given that once they register. Their right to stay rests on them working.

I'm amazed that it's even legal to have undocumented workers. But I guess it is.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: meat0918: They want slaves, not wage earners.

Yep - and it's looking like robots really aren't going to cut the mustard.
It's quite a quandary for them.
I extend my thoughts and prayers.


Robots will be able to do enough work to support a population of Elites.  That's all they care about now.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThighsofGlory: meat0918: They want slaves, not wage earners.

Which is why it is imperative that we import a servant underclass so you can maintain your lifestyle.


You're right - we should extend full citizenship to laborers we import, like they did when my ancestors invaded.
Emigrated, I mean. It's legit when us white folks do it.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Loosely translated: "Look, we don't like that we gotta rely on immigrants, and that our nation was founded on immigrants, but dammit, these lazy Gen-Z kids won't work for the wages we pay. Can't we just get some Messican slaves, and get it over with?"


It's not just Gen Z kids.   Even when I was a kid in the 70s you almost never saw native born whites working in restaurants, or doing construction jobs like roofing or hanging drywall.  This is why I chuck when I hear Trumpanzees demanding that the US bring back 'good' manufacturing jerbs.   Native born whites will never work an assembly line factory gig.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they've found a way to monetize the shortfall.

Greg Abbott has found a way to spend $1400 per worker to send them away from Texas, when the plane fare just costs $400 and the taxpayers pockets are emptied.  I'm sure he could redirect the labor to your state for a slight brokerage fee, change fee, human trafficking special fee, and a rounding up fee.  Let's just say 300% above what it's "costing" now.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican voters

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Black_Lazerus: How about this, raise wages until you meet or exceed your recruitment goals.


Given that TFA is whining about food prices, I can see a problem there.

Well, the ones earning a liveable wage directly from farming will be fine. But the cashier in the supermarket won't, unless...

We'd be looking at more than a 10% hike if everyone in the food chain were paid real money.

I mean. I am for, everyone, having a decent wage, not just one link in the chain, because "the market demands it".
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: jso2897: meat0918: They want slaves, not wage earners.

Yep - and it's looking like robots really aren't going to cut the mustard.
It's quite a quandary for them.
I extend my thoughts and prayers.

Robots will be able to do enough work to support a population of Elites.  That's all they care about now.


Maybe - maybe not. I think they are intended more as a threat rather than anything that is ever really supposed to work.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: jso2897: meat0918: They want slaves, not wage earners.

Yep - and it's looking like robots really aren't going to cut the mustard.
It's quite a quandary for them.
I extend my thoughts and prayers.

Robots will be able to do enough work to support a population of Elites.  That's all they care about now.


Robots can't pick strawberries.

We really tried, and we know robots.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: backhand.slap.of.reason: jso2897: meat0918: They want slaves, not wage earners.

Yep - and it's looking like robots really aren't going to cut the mustard.
It's quite a quandary for them.
I extend my thoughts and prayers.

Robots will be able to do enough work to support a population of Elites.  That's all they care about now.

Robots can't pick strawberries.

We really tried, and we know robots.


The most effective thing robots do for the labor shortage is scare stupid workers into thinking they'll be replaced if they won't accept shiat wages and subhuman conditions.
In practice, they don't seem to work for shiat outside highly specialized applications.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cognitive dissonance is the hallmark of the MAGAt crowd. Dumb sons-of-biatches don't even realize it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I may have missed it but I see no mention in TFA of wages. None. You want to cure your labor shortage without paying people? Good luck. Even guest workers need money.


The "farmers" the article is talking about are not the ones who have 40 acres and a mule, they are big agro-business companies who want cheap labor. The only "farmer" mentioned in the article has a big potato-growing operation in Idaho and needs 60 workers. Her complaint is that they can't work year-round.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Black_Lazerus: How about this, raise wages until you meet or exceed your recruitment goals.

Given that TFA is whining about food prices, I can see a problem there.

Well, the ones earning a liveable wage directly from farming will be fine. But the cashier in the supermarket won't, unless...

We'd be looking at more than a 10% hike if everyone in the food chain were paid real money.

I mean. I am for, everyone, having a decent wage, not just one link in the chain, because "the market demands it".


Sir and/or Ma'am (my apologies if you identify as a frozen meat popsicle) but I wasn't talking strictly about the workers in farms I'm talking about an overhaul of the entire system. To your point, though I think food rotting in fields and not getting served to people and reducing the amount of food that is actually available would have a more disastrous effect on the market than paying people a  bit more in wages.  Yes their bottom line is going to be affected, but these are the same people that keep on yammering on about sacrifice for the greater good right.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine that I posted that picture of the guy putting a stick into his wheel in his own bicycle here.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this doesn't seem to be restricted to just Farmers.

Fox News this weekend did a "man on the street" segment where they talked to small business owners about getting workers.

The sentiment from the business owners was that they feel entitled to workers. it just isn't fair that people don't want to work for them. One restaurant owner cited the checks (from 2 years ago) and living off the gov't.

Favorite one was a guy running an Army/Navy surplus store. Says he wants someone who can work 5 days a week. Said he had an applicant willing to work three days, but the owner wanted five, so he didn't hire the person and implied that they were lazy.

Do you want workers or not? hire someone for three days and then someone for two days.

when asked how his business is doing overall: Down 50% from last year.

/goodbye army/navy store.
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: They want slaves, not wage earners.


Many people, including most on fark, seem to believe that importing more low wage workers for exploitation is a good thing.

The corporations love the idea of course. https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/11/economy/chamber-of-commerce-inflation/index.html

And the CEO's can get fatter bonuses by driving down wages. https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/15/dominos-ceo-us-needs-more-immigration-to-address-worker-shortages.html

But many of the poorest and most exploited Americans are also in love with the plan, for some strange reason. They simply can't be reasoned with. They actually believe more workers on starvation wages will lower poverty and inequality. Perhaps they have been brainwashed by the corporations and CEO's.

Or maybe misery really does love company.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: edmo: I may have missed it but I see no mention in TFA of wages. None. You want to cure your labor shortage without paying people? Good luck. Even guest workers need money.

The "farmers" the article is talking about are not the ones who have 40 acres and a mule, they are big agro-business companies who want cheap labor. The only "farmer" mentioned in the article has a big potato-growing operation in Idaho and needs 60 workers. Her complaint is that they can't work year-round.


like teachers?

/ducks
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's really a head-scratcher why farmers don't vote with the party that labels them inbred racist dumb Nazis, then complain about the price of organic arugula at Whole Foods.
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mickelsen, who is chair of the American Farm Bureau Labor Committee and is also running unopposed for a state office in Idaho. "I would hire domestic workers, but they don't seem to exist."

Oh they exist, but they're not working for your exploitative wages, ya dirty motherf*cker.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Farmers are the biggest government leeches there are.
As always Republicans are hypocrites and every accusation is a confession.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: meat0918: They want slaves, not wage earners.

This seems to be the goal of late-stage capitalism in general. If there even is one beyond "consume yourselves to death and take the livable planet with you."


Saving the planet, pah!

"[The planet] isn't nearly as important as short term quarterly gains. " ~Quark

/ST:DS9 S4E8, Little Green Men
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: hubiestubert: Loosely translated: "Look, we don't like that we gotta rely on immigrants, and that our nation was founded on immigrants, but dammit, these lazy Gen-Z kids won't work for the wages we pay. Can't we just get some Messican slaves, and get it over with?"

Exactly.

They should make registered republicans take picker jobs anytime they file for unemployment.


You silly person! They don't file for unemployment, they file for Social Security Disability. No work requirements there!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was told exploiting workers should be as easy as exploiting girls in high school or college.  They should be happy I just asked them out and appreciative of the attention.  Very appreciative.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The immigrants should form a more perfect union.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: The immigrants should form a more perfect union.


That is certainly what a bunch of Americans did when they immigrated to the Mexican state of Tejas. Then they got the US Army to bail them out when they got their asses kicked.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Even Cesar freaking Chavez was anti open immigration.  He quickly realized that scarce labor sets its own wage.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bracero program paid in Bitcoin.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Mickelsen, who is chair of the American Farm Bureau Labor Committee and is also running unopposed for a state office in Idaho. "I would hire domestic workers, but they don't seem to exist."

Idaho is not a welcoming state for workers. Nor would they be able to afford a decent living on the wages they make in that kind of work.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But many of the poorest and most exploited Americans are also in love with the plan, for some strange reason. They simply can't be reasoned with. They actually believe more workers on starvation wages will lower poverty and inequality. Perhaps they have been brainwashed by the corporations and CEO's.

Or maybe misery really does love company.

Why _not _both.jpg?

Can confirm, nearly every American "farmer" I've met is a stingy, nihilistic, backwards, self-righteous slavery-apologist who hides behind a Bible, the flag and "the free market" whenever you question their worldview.
Dairymen, ranchers and their associates are the bottom of the heap (from direct experience).

/descended from Nebraska farmers
//cotton fields are pure hell in the summer
///went to an ag school and worked in crop-specific entomology
////so many slashies....
 
jerryskid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Holy crap! You mean f*cking idiots who make stupid decisions have to pay for their absolute stupidity as they should. If farmers can't make a go of it after voting for trump nazis, they should have their property taken and given to people who make intelligent choices.
 
