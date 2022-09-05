 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   California to roll out Uber subsidy   (jalopnik.com) divider line
47
    More: Fail, United States, Sustainable transport, people money, Automobile, California state officials, income-challenged residents, The Washington Post, Public transport  
•       •       •

1314 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2022 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The bill essentially incentivizes not owning a vehicle, by providing a $1,000 tax credit for single filers making up to $40,000 per year;

We lack the political will to do anything at all about the debacle that is public transportation in our state, so what we'll do instead is start bribing voters who earn far, far too little to actually live in the places where traffic is an unending nightmare to stop driving there at all. Then, when very few of them actually takes us up on it because, here's a shocker, they need their cars to get to work in those very places, we'll act surprised, lament that our best idea didn't work, and go back to do nothing at all for the next decade or two.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm all for California in most things, but I have to agree this is a stupid idea and seemingly a waste of money. Maybe if it was invested in public transportation, then that would help. The only place I've ever been here that has decent public transportation is San Francisco's BART which itself is by no means perfect.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The bill essentially incentivizes not owning a vehicle, by providing a $1,000 tax credit for single filers making up to $40,000 per year;

We lack the political will to do anything at all about the debacle that is public transportation in our state, so what we'll do instead is start bribing voters who earn far, far too little to actually live in the places where traffic is an unending nightmare to stop driving there at all. Then, when very few of them actually takes us up on it because, here's a shocker, they need their cars to get to work in those very places, we'll act surprised, lament that our best idea didn't work, and go back to do nothing at all for the next decade or two.


When I lived in the Bay Area, the bartender at my favorite watering hole drove in every day from Modesto. He told me "I can't make this kind of money anywhere in Modesto, and I can't own a house on what I make here, so I drive four hours every day." I'm sure there's a lot of people like that guy.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Maybe if it was invested in public transportation, then that would help.


Doubling down on abject failure is never a winning strategy
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Pocket Ninja: The bill essentially incentivizes not owning a vehicle, by providing a $1,000 tax credit for single filers making up to $40,000 per year;

We lack the political will to do anything at all about the debacle that is public transportation in our state, so what we'll do instead is start bribing voters who earn far, far too little to actually live in the places where traffic is an unending nightmare to stop driving there at all. Then, when very few of them actually takes us up on it because, here's a shocker, they need their cars to get to work in those very places, we'll act surprised, lament that our best idea didn't work, and go back to do nothing at all for the next decade or two.

When I lived in the Bay Area, the bartender at my favorite watering hole drove in every day from Modesto. He told me "I can't make this kind of money anywhere in Modesto, and I can't own a house on what I make here, so I drive four hours every day." I'm sure there's a lot of people like that guy.


Pretty much the entire SFPD lives in Novato for this reason.  The bartenders I worked with both lived about 90 minutes north in Sonoma County. And being an idiot I gave up my rent controlled apartment (with parking) in Cow Hollow
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's equivalent to imposing a $1,000 tax on vehicle ownership if you make less than $40,000 a year. Great policy dumbasses.
 
spleef420
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Typical California solution...throw the wrong money at the wrong problem.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A $1000 for every unborn fetus in Texas?  I cannot conceive of how rich we will all be, and it's not even socialism.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shouldn't they put in a public transit system first?
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Stephen_Falken: Maybe if it was invested in public transportation, then that would help.

Doubling down on abject failure is never a winning strategy


True.  America has tried focusing 100% on cars and letting public transport fall by the wayside, and it's been an abject failure.  Doubling down would be stupid.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they can afford to do that, they can afford to do something about their water situation.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

spleef420: Typical California solution...throw the wrong money at the wrong problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If we had high speed rail...
 
Royce P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But I thought nobody walked in LA?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Since not owning a car isn't particularly feasible for most, seems like the people getting this credit are going to be the ones whose cars are titled in a relative's name and the like.
 
spleef420
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: If we had high speed rail...


The construction would get shut down due to the discovery of a previously undiscovered algae, civet or scorpion.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Since not owning a car isn't particularly feasible for most, seems like the people getting this credit are going to be the ones whose cars are titled in a relative's name and the like.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Commiefornia...home of the STUPID.
Get rid of your car/don't own one, pay double for public transit not to mention the wasted time getting to/from where you need to go.
The NEXT thing they will do is put up "public housing" blocks that look like the ones in the old soviet union, stuff everyone in those, so they can just walk to work/shopping.  LOL
 
sirrerun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let's Make Mass Transit Free*
Youtube ccxVYborUcU
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A lot of this is in response to the car-based money California was giving out when gas was at its highest.  Cars tend to be owned by wealthier people, contribute to traumatic injuries/deaths, and climate change.  Giving money to people without cars is appropriate and just.  Maybe it'll be used for bikes/e-bikes/scooters, to take transit, or for ride shares.  It's really up to the user to decide, which, like car owners, weren't necessarily spending their money on gas.

This is good.  People living in spaces and situations without cars should be rewarded for that.  They are least contributing to many of today's problems.
 
CCNP
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well at least it's not more money in Elon Musk's pocket.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, kind of stupid, this. People who can afford to live in places accessible by transit (like Santa Cruz, where I live) won't get the money, which is ok I guess. But people who can't, and need to commute in from far-flung places (Watsonville, Salinas, etc.) where the pay is better - and be required to do it on employer-driven schedules, so need to drive - won't get get it, either.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's be nice if politicians didn't pull random round numbers out of their asses when creating these "incentives." & public/private livery service costs a lot more than $1K/year in most metro areas for work & personal travel.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some even go so far as to assume that an extra grand in residents pockets eventually be used for local transit, like LA's Metro.

LA has public transit?
 
nquadroa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

p51d007: Commiefornia...home of the STUPID.
Get rid of your car/don't own one, pay double for public transit not to mention the wasted time getting to/from where you need to go.
The NEXT thing they will do is put up "public housing" blocks that look like the ones in the old soviet union, stuff everyone in those, so they can just walk to work/shopping.  LOL


Well, those were certainly words...
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: If they can afford to do that, they can afford to do something about their water situation.


California's water situation is caused by too much money: federal subsidies for agricultural water use. 80% of water use in California is agriculture, and the feds subsidize 80-90% of the cost. That's how you end up with very water intensive crops like rice and almonds being grown, and farmers who have no incentive to repair leaky irrigation systems.

Its entirely a failure of policy.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: The only place I've ever been here that has decent public transportation is San Francisco's BART which itself is by no means perfect.


I'd say that the SF Bay Area overall has pretty decent public transportation coverage, from GoldenGate transit in Marin/Sonoma to VTA in San Jose. Not perfect by any means, but you can get most anywhere.

Taking the ferry in the bay is a treat.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

p51d007: Commiefornia...home of the STUPID.


So - we can count on you to never come here, right?
Just joking.
This place is FULL of RW f**kstains, sniveling about how terrible it is.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: DuneClimber: If they can afford to do that, they can afford to do something about their water situation.

California's water situation is caused by too much money: federal subsidies for agricultural water use. 80% of water use in California is agriculture, and the feds subsidize 80-90% of the cost. That's how you end up with very water intensive crops like rice and almonds being grown, and farmers who have no incentive to repair leaky irrigation systems.

Its entirely a failure of policy.


This! AND

Solving water for farming and city use doesn't do shiat for the forests that are burning.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jso2897: p51d007: Commiefornia...home of the STUPID.

So - we can count on you to never come here, right?
Just joking.
This place is FULL of RW f**kstains, sniveling about how terrible it is.


Fun fact - there are more Republican voters in California than in any other state.

/Just happens to be even more Democrat voters
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Fun fact - there are more Republican voters in California than in any other state.


And they all live in The OC.

/ such a stupid show
// call me, Mischa
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only real way to fix the problem of too many cars on the roads is to rewrite zoning codes to eliminate large parking lots in urban areas while providing decent local public transit in the affected zones. Over a number of years development would look more like America 100 years ago (or Western Europe or Japan today). Of course, there are a large number of interested parties with a political voice that would oppose this, from big box stores to oil and car companies, so for now we'll get half measures like carless tax credits and bus rapid transit which don't fix anything.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's not enough to pay for 12 monthly passes in California cities.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nice if your job is in the same place everyday. Suck if you are in construction or have an odd schedule.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

p51d007: Commiefornia...home of the STUPID.
Get rid of your car/don't own one, pay double for public transit not to mention the wasted time getting to/from where you need to go.
The NEXT thing they will do is put up "public housing" blocks that look like the ones in the old soviet union, stuff everyone in those, so they can just walk to work/shopping.  LOL


Your in one of those fly over states aren't you. You do realize the Republican Party has more in common with communist Russia and the Taliban than the constitution of the US and countries with respect for human rights.
Right now the state of Indiana is bringing a case to SCOTUS to give states rights to decide whether or not to provide health care for the poor. The Republicans in that state WANT to deny the poor access to healthcare. No more Medicaid or Medicare for retirees either. I really don't think that's in the Bible anywhere. LOL.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For a lot of CA, eBikes can be the solution. Places with good infrastructure see good mode share.

For the Valley/Bay, billions are being invested in commuter rail to connect the two (Valley Rail).  LA Metro also sucks considerably less than it used to, and will be the star of the 2028 Olympics.

If nothing else, it helps out college students.
 
yms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Welcome to 1984.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The bill essentially incentivizes not owning a vehicle, by providing a $1,000 tax credit for single filers making up to $40,000 per year;

We lack the political will to do anything at all about the debacle that is public transportation in our state, so what we'll do instead is start bribing voters who earn far, far too little to actually live in the places where traffic is an unending nightmare to stop driving there at all. Then, when very few of them actually takes us up on it because, here's a shocker, they need their cars to get to work in those very places, we'll act surprised, lament that our best idea didn't work, and go back to do nothing at all for the next decade or two.


Not voters - workers.

Tax credits do nothing for the homeless, and precious little for the unemployed.
 
Watubi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

p51d007: Commiefornia...home of the STUPID.
Get rid of your car/don't own one, pay double for public transit not to mention the wasted time getting to/from where you need to go.
The NEXT thing they will do is put up "public housing" blocks that look like the ones in the old soviet union, stuff everyone in those, so they can just walk to work/shopping.  LOL



Jesus H Christ, it's not a bill to get rid of cars.  It's to help lower income people that already don't have cars and rely on public transportation.  Fark is dedicated to ridiculing news sites that spin stories and generate traffic by posting sensationalistic headlines, not falling for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't cap it at 40K, doing that was silly.
 
mungo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA: 'For California, less cars and public transit equals less emissions.'

FEWER cars.

F. E. W. E. R.

Cars are discrete objects, so you say fewer, not less (which relates to continuous or bulk objects).

California can have fewer cars and has less water. It does not have less cars and fewer water.

It's. not. difficult.

/Pet peeve
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
California continues its epic fall into farcical hilarity.

LAUGHTER OL
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: That's equivalent to imposing a $1,000 tax on vehicle ownership if you make less than $40,000 a year. Great policy dumbasses.


Offering one group a discount is the same as charging others more?

I'll have to remember that, next time I go to a friend's kid's birthday: giving him a toy is the same as taking a toy away from all other kids.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Watubi: p51d007: Commiefornia...home of the STUPID.
Get rid of your car/don't own one, pay double for public transit not to mention the wasted time getting to/from where you need to go.
The NEXT thing they will do is put up "public housing" blocks that look like the ones in the old soviet union, stuff everyone in those, so they can just walk to work/shopping.  LOL


Jesus H Christ, it's not a bill to get rid of cars.  It's to help lower income people that already don't have cars and rely on public transportation.  Fark is dedicated to ridiculing news sites that spin stories and generate traffic by posting sensationalistic headlines, not falling for it.

[Fark user image 300x230]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xiola
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Every word in this headline makes me crave sushi.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.