 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Today's mass shooting is brought to you from Kill'em Avenue in Norfolk, Virginia   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
27
    More: Murica, Norfolk, Virginia, Firearm, Norfolk Police officers, late-night shooting, Handgun, Wound, Constable, Cannon  
•       •       •

1089 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2022 at 10:33 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ohhh, that's unfortunate.
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not the first time on this street, unfortunately.  That neighborhood is rough.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
More guns will fix this. Be patient; they're on the way.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Two people are dead after a late-night shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, that involved college students. "

It's that ongoing Tau Delta Sig vs. Alpha Epsilon Glock fraternity feud.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: "Two people are dead after a late-night shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, that involved college students. "

It's that ongoing Tau Delta Sig vs. Alpha Epsilon Glock fraternity feud.


They're still sauer about it?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Apparently, a fight broke out at the party and once the fight started, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting," Goldsmith said. Multiple firearms were involved, he added, including a pistol and a long gun.'

We are raising another generation of thin skinned man babies pretending to be 'tough guys' but too cowardly to ball a fist or take a punch.
 
Jeff Van Fooks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Abortions, SUVs, cheeseburgers, and less police will clean out the neighborhood quicker.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: "Apparently, a fight broke out at the party and once the fight started, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting," Goldsmith said. Multiple firearms were involved, he added, including a pistol and a long gun.'

We are raising another generation of thin skinned man babies pretending to be 'tough guys' but too cowardly to ball a fist or take a punch.


They don't want to lose. And unfortunately s gun is the best way to quickly "win" a fight.
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Millennial or z'er shooters.
Again
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Last nite? At what time?
Because they may have shot people at Killa.m. street when they should had been at Killp.m.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: "Apparently, a fight broke out at the party and once the fight started, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting," Goldsmith said. Multiple firearms were involved, he added, including a pistol and a long gun.'

We are raising another generation of thin skinned man babies pretending to be 'tough guys' but too cowardly to ball a fist or take a punch.


Whne just about everybody is toting a gun, most fistfights will end in gunfire. That's why towns in the big tough manly West made the cowboys turn in their shootin' irons before they got lickered up.
Today, thanks to insane right wing judges, firearms can't be registered, licensed, insured, or regulated in any way.
So, every asshole has one, and, as it turns out, an armed society is NOT actually a polite one.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why is a Penn. paper talking about a Virginia shooting? Ain't they got enuf to fill thiere pages?
 
August11
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is a mass shooting by definition.

But we need a term for the classic: mentally ill male, an AR platform, lots of ammunition, and opens up in a target-rich environment. Maybe "mental mass"? Or "surprise massacre"?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: "Apparently, a fight broke out at the party and once the fight started, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting," Goldsmith said. Multiple firearms were involved, he added, including a pistol and a long gun.'

We are raising another generation of thin skinned man babies pretending to be 'tough guys' but too cowardly to ball a fist or take a punch.


Ehhh its been that way for a while. Keep in mind John witherspoon speech to Ice Cube in Friday
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image image 289x174]


Dagnabbit.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: and once the fight started, someone pulled out a gun.


Was there a long, cool woman in a black dress in attendance?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The guns are fine. It's cool.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry submitter, but of the four mass shootings today, this isn't even the deadliest.

Day ain't over yet.
 
1funguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bunch of side shootin gangsters?
Hit everyone to the left of their target?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: "Apparently, a fight broke out at the party and once the fight started, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting," Goldsmith said. Multiple firearms were involved, he added, including a pistol and a long gun.'

We are raising another generation of thin skinned man babies pretending to be 'tough guys' but too cowardly to ball a fist or take a punch.


Sounds like a ballroom blitz to me.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Why is a Penn. paper talking about a Virginia shooting? Ain't they got enuf to fill thiere pages?


CNN carried the story yesterday as well, it made the national news circuit. Smaller / regional papers like to carry national headlines to attract subscribers.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: "Apparently, a fight broke out at the party and once the fight started, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting," Goldsmith said. Multiple firearms were involved, he added, including a pistol and a long gun.'

We are raising another generation of thin skinned man babies pretending to be 'tough guys' but too cowardly to ball a fist or take a punch.


Racist.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image image 289x174]


And yet Ice Cube stillhit him upside the head with a brick!
 
cgremlin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Someone Else's Alt: We are raising another generation of thin skinned man babies pretending to be 'tough guys' but too cowardly to ball a fist or take a punch.


This may be true, but fighting with fists doesn't guarantee someone's not gonna get hurt badly.  A friend of mine is a convicted felon because he got into a fists-only bar fight, and beat the other guy so badly he woke up in the hospital.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If this was the only shooting to happen today that would be an improvement....
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.