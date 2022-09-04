 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   Unemployed but don't want a job that makes you vomit all the time? Then this job is not for you   (nltimes.nl) divider line
    More: Weird, Fear, phobia clinic, Kindt Clinics, new hire, part-time position, open applications, Psychologist Maartje Kroesse, clinic's patients  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How much Coors Light do they provide on a daily basis?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porn actress?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did you hear about the highlight of the bulimic's convention?
The cake jumped out of the girl.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What are the dental benefits like? Because if you're vomiting on the reg and over a long time, you're going to fark up your teeth (maybe your esophagus too).
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: What are the dental benefits like? Because if you're vomiting on the reg and over a long time, you're going to fark up your teeth (maybe your esophagus too).


I was coming here specifically to state that frequent vomiting is awful on the esophagus and stomach and can cause a hernia.

/frequently vomited as a child (not intentionally) and formed a hernia.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Additional question: how is the vomiter prepped? Presumably you're not just upchucking a little pool of stomach juice, so do you charge up with one specific kind of food to create a standardized 'medical vomit', or is it tailored to each patient's phobias (e.g. producing a certain color vomit), or is it free form (i.e. 'please eat a small meal X minutes prior to a session').
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have fun with that esophageal cancer.
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can't vomit. When I was 12, I read a thing about sword swallowers learning their craft. "I can do that!" says bright Youngzilla. I practiced with a butter knife and so suppressed my gag reflex I can no longer reverse course.
Actually, it kinda sucks.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size

Neat.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm actually pretty good at being able to do that. Need something to throw up of course, but it's always been in my wheelhouse and has come in handy a few times.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I was a full blown wino, I'd barf every morning.

My teeth were so sensitive that I'd have a hard time getting g them cleaned at the dentist.

Wasn't fun.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does it come with dental coverage?
 
zez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Momzilla59: I can't vomit. When I was 12, I read a thing about sword swallowers learning their craft. "I can do that!" says bright Youngzilla. I practiced with a butter knife and so suppressed my gag reflex I can no longer reverse course.
Actually, it kinda sucks.


How you doin'?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dads Best Friend
Youtube iYgPznBrjiA

Oh Amsterdam
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A phobia clinic in Amsterdam has open applications for an employee who is able to vomit at will


Sure, why not?
 
