(CNN)   Day 194 of WW3: Zelensky says UKR offensives have made progress with military taking two settlements in south & another in Donetsk. Only two IAEA inspectors remain at Zaporizhzhia NPP. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    News, Ukraine, Nuclear power, Military, Nuclear physics, Nuclear fission, Russia, Ukrainian military, Russia's Armed Forces  
posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2022 at 8:00 AM



Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, the quotes added by the Defense of Ukraine are super demoralizing and should therefore be shared as widely as possible. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneDayWhat: Really, the quotes added by the Defense of Ukraine are super demoralizing and should therefore be shared as widely as possible. [Fark user image image 425x238][Fark user image image 425x245]


Ooh so close to 50k
 
FuManchu7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians are tough and humorous SOBs.

The war has been a terrible thing for the Ukrainians, but I believe a lot of western businesses are going to want to set up shop in Ukraine once they expel the Russians from their land.

There might be a very bright light for Ukraine at the end of this nightmare tunnel.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
andrewagill:

Should be today if the counter attack continues. Partly cloudy, no precipitation. Illum at like 40% tonight. At this point I assume we're just waiting for the data to update.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FuManchu7: Ukrainians are tough and humorous SOBs.

The war has been a terrible thing for the Ukrainians, but I believe a lot of western businesses are going to want to set up shop in Ukraine once they expel the Russians from their land.

There might be a very bright light for Ukraine at the end of this nightmare tunnel.


absolutely. they'll want our investment and business.

and we'll want to show them how grateful we are for their public service and how much we admire their women. I mean battle skillz. Not women. Well ok a little bit women. In fact a lot women. We want to admire their women too. After we congratulate them on their success, give them all our money, and integrate them into the western system.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: FuManchu7: Ukrainians are tough and humorous SOBs.

The war has been a terrible thing for the Ukrainians, but I believe a lot of western businesses are going to want to set up shop in Ukraine once they expel the Russians from their land.

There might be a very bright light for Ukraine at the end of this nightmare tunnel.

absolutely. they'll want our investment and business.

and we'll want to show them how grateful we are for their public service and how much we admire their women. I mean battle skillz. Not women. Well ok a little bit women. In fact a lot women. We want to admire their women too. After we congratulate them on their success, give them all our money, and integrate them into the western system.


Lets be honest here. We're really interested in their vicious farm tractors that can capture Russian tanks at a fraction of what we spend on weapons.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for August 20 to August 26.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Happy Monday.
I brought blini.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just realized this morning that it's been a while since the Russian propaganda troll machine was whipping fear that Putin would nuke the West if the West interfered. Now their main weapon is energy prices. Putin must have a lot of unearned confidence that Poland won't march in and turn the pipeline back on.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for August 20 to August 26.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.


August 27 to September 2*. That's what I get for posting before I've had any food or tea.

On that note, I'm starting a new job tomorrow. With how late the ISW updates have been getting posted lately, I don't think I can stay up to post them at night. The way I see it, either I can continue posting them except it'll be the morning after or someone who's able to stay up late can take over from me.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

indylaw: I just realized this morning that it's been a while since the Russian propaganda troll machine was whipping fear that Putin would nuke the West if the West interfered. Now their main weapon is energy prices. Putin must have a lot of unearned confidence that Poland won't march in and turn the pipeline back on.


That and whipping up the tankies in Europe to protest against providing Ukraine with more weapons.
 
