"Ah, let's just let the kids play with the grenade launcher. What's the worst that can happen?"
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"A World That Works" Starship Troopers Fednet Advertisment
Youtube DcDWMb6uins
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Responsible gun owners.
 
August11
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's one cool dad.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OneDayWhat: [YouTube video: "A World That Works" Starship Troopers Fednet Advertisment]


Over in 1
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reminds me of basic training.

Drop the grenade, throw the pin.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"With an anti-tank projectile weapon make safe & unload. Now secure the live projectile. Now with an inert training projectile, load."


It may literally be rocket science but c'mon, folks, get your head out of your a$$es...
 
ongbok
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Well, I'm no longer constipated
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Reminds me of basic training.

Drop the grenade, throw the pin.


In basic, doing the practice grenade course. I was at the first station. Now I was never the greatest sports ball person, but I was also pretty nervous.  I...forgot to let go of the grenade as I was throwing it, and ended up power spiking it right at my feet.
The  drill sergeant and I are now looking at each other as the training grenade pops right next to me.
I say "So...uh....do I do this one again?" The DS just shakes his head puts his hands to his face and says "just go to the next station. I don't want to be around for your next throw."
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't understand the problem.  It teaches responsibility and builds character.  It's a fun, healthy activity. (Said every US gun nut ever)
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: NewportBarGuy: Reminds me of basic training.

Drop the grenade, throw the pin.

In basic, doing the practice grenade course. I was at the first station. Now I was never the greatest sports ball person, but I was also pretty nervous.  I...forgot to let go of the grenade as I was throwing it, and ended up power spiking it right at my feet.
The  drill sergeant and I are now looking at each other as the training grenade pops right next to me.
I say "So...uh....do I do this one again?" The DS just shakes his head puts his hands to his face and says "just go to the next station. I don't want to be around for your next throw."


Heh... at least it was a practice. We had a guy do it with a live grenade and the Drill saved both their lives. Shut down the range and we had a safety refresh.

Live RPG with kids though... that's going to be a longgggggggggg safety brief.
 
powhound
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It'll be fun, they said.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: MythDragon: NewportBarGuy: Reminds me of basic training.

Drop the grenade, throw the pin.

In basic, doing the practice grenade course. I was at the first station. Now I was never the greatest sports ball person, but I was also pretty nervous.  I...forgot to let go of the grenade as I was throwing it, and ended up power spiking it right at my feet.
The  drill sergeant and I are now looking at each other as the training grenade pops right next to me.
I say "So...uh....do I do this one again?" The DS just shakes his head puts his hands to his face and says "just go to the next station. I don't want to be around for your next throw."

Heh... at least it was a practice. We had a guy do it with a live grenade and the Drill saved both their lives. Shut down the range and we had a safety refresh.

Live RPG with kids though... that's going to be a longgggggggggg safety brief.


And a few negative counseling statements I imagine.
Plus that soldier has to wear the shirt of shame
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
