(YouTube)   What happens if you put a large oxygen tank inside a gun safe and fire at the safe with an armor-piercing incendiary .50 BMG? The video title may offer a clue: "We almost died"   (youtube.com) divider line
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The piece spinning away on the right is the safe's door; it almost hit the cameraman.

If you're gonna invest the money to buy a BMG, a gun safe, an oxygen tank and incendiary rounds and high-speed cameras, it might be a good idea to invest in a blast shield. Juuuuust sayin.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I sit corrected: The piece that almost hit the camera guy is the oxygen tank:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a chunk of the safe:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Darwin missed it by that much.

And yes, no blast shield, no bunker, no protection, and "I think we're far enough back"?  Dude, there was no science involved at all.  It was just damn luck you didn't die.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Darwin missed it by that much.

And yes, no blast shield, no bunker, no protection, and "I think we're far enough back"?  Dude, there was no science involved at all.  It was just damn luck you didn't die.


So par for the Trumper course?

Yeah.

I would look at the link but I don't want to encourage arrant stupidity. I have watched videos in which scientists shoot at steel balls with super powerful lasers, but hey, real science was involvd. There is no science behind right wing lies and ideoloagy or religion and polticis.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impossible for all gun happy kon-servatives to be that stupid because most would forget to breathe.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Darwin missed it by that much.

And yes, no blast shield, no bunker, no protection, and "I think we're far enough back"?  Dude, there was no science involved at all.  It was just damn luck you didn't die.


Yeah - if for some strange reason I was insane enough to want to try that, I'd be doing it from a distance measured in triple digit yards

/if you can't hit a safe from that distance with that rig you don't need to be farking around with a .50 in the first place
 
barc0001
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: If you're gonna invest the money to buy a BMG, a gun safe, an oxygen tank and incendiary rounds


And that was a pointless investment.  Nothing in that event was the result of oxygen burning.  All of it was just the hellish fury of a lot of high pressure gas being suddenly shown a way out.
 
blatsnorf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Morons with guns.  You can bet they didn't clean up their mess, either.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blatsnorf: Morons with guns.  You can bet they didn't clean up their mess, either.


He was very adamant about having to clean it up as his grandfather landed planes there and would beat him..
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/Red Foreman facepalm
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The cameraman sounds a lot like Doctor Nick.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ktybear
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BizarreMan: Dude, there was no science involved at all.  It was just damn luck you didn't die.


I heard that in Adam Savage's voice
 
