(Al Jazeera)   Chileans vote down proposed Constitution, disavow any new revolution, smile and grin at the votes all around them, pick up their guitars and play (just like yesterday), they'll rewrite it again and pray... they won't get fooled again   (aljazeera.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

10 Comments     (+0 »)
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this about beans vs. bean-less?

/I like both
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a classic example of the perfect being an enemy of the good.
Going with an 100 percent progressive proposal means it only takes one reason for any one person to vote against it. If they're happy with the social benefits and protecting the environment etc, but they're not cool with non-binary genders they might still vote it down.

And this is a country where pretty much everyone wanted to get rid of the Pinochet constitution.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neaorin: This is a classic example of the perfect being an enemy of the good.
Going with an 100 percent progressive proposal means it only takes one reason for any one person to vote against it. If they're happy with the social benefits and protecting the environment etc, but they're not cool with non-binary genders they might still vote it down.

And this is a country where pretty much everyone wanted to get rid of the Pinochet constitution.


If it doesn't solve everything immediately and come with free blowjobs and coke, it's trash obviously
 
neaorin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: neaorin: This is a classic example of the perfect being an enemy of the good.
Going with an 100 percent progressive proposal means it only takes one reason for any one person to vote against it. If they're happy with the social benefits and protecting the environment etc, but they're not cool with non-binary genders they might still vote it down.

And this is a country where pretty much everyone wanted to get rid of the Pinochet constitution.

If it doesn't solve everything immediately and come with free blowjobs and coke, it's trash obviously


The country is just not that left-leaning for a progressive's dream constitution to pass.
The guy currently in charge only won 55-45, even after five years of the right running the country (poorly) and tons of social protests along the way.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

neaorin: This is a classic example of the perfect being an enemy of the good.
Going with an 100 percent progressive proposal means it only takes one reason for any one person to vote against it. If they're happy with the social benefits and protecting the environment etc, but they're not cool with non-binary genders they might still vote it down.

And this is a country where pretty much everyone wanted to get rid of the Pinochet constitution.


That's why it should be done piecemeal. When the constitution was first drafted, what we consider to be the Bill of Rights were added on as amendments and had to be passed on their own accord because they were so controversial.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thoreny: neaorin: This is a classic example of the perfect being an enemy of the good.
Going with an 100 percent progressive proposal means it only takes one reason for any one person to vote against it. If they're happy with the social benefits and protecting the environment etc, but they're not cool with non-binary genders they might still vote it down.

And this is a country where pretty much everyone wanted to get rid of the Pinochet constitution.

That's why it should be done piecemeal. When the United States' constitution was first drafted, what we consider to be the Bill of Rights were added on as amendments and had to be passed on their own accord because they were so controversial.


Fixed for clarity.
 
thisispete
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, they should go back to the drawing board. Make sure voting rights are entrenched. Select a fair electoral system. Articulate government powers. Get the basic nuts and bolts in place. Ensure some kind of backstop in the event of a constitutional crisis. Have a robust articulation of rights consistent with the UN Declaration on Human Rights. And create an avenue to amend their constitution that is neither too hard nor too easy.

Then the progressive issues can be addressed on a case-by-case basis incrementally.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

neaorin: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: neaorin: This is a classic example of the perfect being an enemy of the good.
Going with an 100 percent progressive proposal means it only takes one reason for any one person to vote against it. If they're happy with the social benefits and protecting the environment etc, but they're not cool with non-binary genders they might still vote it down.

And this is a country where pretty much everyone wanted to get rid of the Pinochet constitution.

If it doesn't solve everything immediately and come with free blowjobs and coke, it's trash obviously

The country is just not that left-leaning for a progressive's dream constitution to pass.
The guy currently in charge only won 55-45, even after five years of the right running the country (poorly) and tons of social protests along the way.


Yeah well - outsider's perspective, yadda yadda - but if I had Pinochet's version of a constitution - even the vastly amended version they have today - I wouldn't be worried about farking gender distinctions or just about anything else as long as it wasn't about sucking the dicks of the powers that be.  But hey that's me
 
thisispete
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Of course, there's nothing to say you can only be a robust democracy if you have a single, codified constitution. In New Zealand we don't have one document to point to and say "this is New Zealand's constitution". It's a network of laws and conventions. We have the New Zealand Constitution Act, the Electoral Act, the Bill of Rights Act 1989, the Bill of Rights 1688, a snippet of the Magna Carta, the Act of Union 1707, the Royal Succession Act, the Treaty of Waitangi, the Cabinet Manual and probably a few other things I forget.

Israel and the UK have no written constitution either.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

