 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Glamour Magazine)   Vagina lasers. Pew pew pew   (glamourmagazine.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Murica, Vagina, Childbirth, Forma V, smoother vagina skin, Morpheus laser, vaginal wall laxity, similar way, individual patient  
•       •       •

921 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Came for the pew pew.

Disappointed.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
FTA   "...and most patients say they feel a sensation but nothing compared to what they thought it might be."

Look, I work with what I got.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Its the worst kind of incrementalism. First we get a fleshlight, women need to take it to 11 and get pussy lazers
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Its the worst kind of incrementalism. First we get a fleshlight, women need to take it to 11 and get pussy lazers


Why don't lesbians masturbate with fleshlights too?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was hope it was something you could add on. " Yess, behold the power of this fully functional battle vagina"
"Luuke, use the force to find the tunnel"
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was kinda hoping this would be a new form of contraception.  Each individual sperm cell would get locked onto and blasted with a laser before it could make it past the cervix.
 
Valter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let me be the first to say it. Your vagina does not need any kind of treatment at all. Accept it as part of who you are.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kim's Vagina has been bashed around enough.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

educated: Came for the pew pew.

Disappointed.


nerdist.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought female circumcision was illegal.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sithon: I was hope it was something you could add on. " Yess, behold the power of this fully functional battle vagina"
"Luuke, use the force to find the tunnel"


"I got him!"

"Great, kid!  Don't get penisy."
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
After the momentary mass suicide of brain cells from reading the bump, I was acceptably unimpressed with the article. That this is being used and promoted by the likes of that sculpted egotistical plastic womanthing should tell you it is pseudoscience at best.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
asor.orgView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

educated: Came for the pew pew.

Disappointed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yms
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vagina lazers my ass.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Valter: Let me be the first to say it. Your vagina does not need any kind of treatment at all. Accept it as part of who you are.


Wrong. Without proper care and maintenance the vagina will quickly turn feral and then... well, we all seen the videos.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't let any lasers not regulated by the FDA nearer than 100 m from your body
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

educated: Came for the pew pew.

Disappointed.


deadline.comView Full Size


Oh crap! This post has just been cancelled. Please ignore this post and head towards your nearest safe space.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: I was kinda hoping this would be a new form of contraception.  Each individual sperm cell would get locked onto and blasted with a laser before it could make it past the cervix.


Dark is not your personal erotica site.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn,'t this the movie with Hand Solo, Muffbacca, Princess Layher, and Darth Limpus?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's always comforting to be reminded women are every bit as weird about their vaginas as men are with our manginas.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.