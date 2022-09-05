 Skip to content
(Philly Voice)   So it has come to this, self service bar opening in Philadelpha   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Really?  We've had these in LA for at least four years.  I figured any big city would have some of these by now.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
To each their own. Sounds soulless and not fun to me.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey Philly trifecta, Fark. I'm from Philly. This is very important day. Best keep me a happy customer/holder of completely free account.

You know, we can be very rude if we want to be.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We've had those in So Cal since 2016. How is this news?
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mis-read it as this

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
