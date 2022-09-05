 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Drunk homophobic traveler "I work for Glaxo-Smith Kline" Multiple other passengers 'Not anymore" Two days later GSK "What they said" Flying out of Philadelphia so he FA and FO?   (outtraveler.com) divider line
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?

Nobody likes flying.

Sit the heck down shut the heck up put your seatbelt on and shut up.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fine individual like that was flying to Texas?
 
deffuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Principal caught sayof?
/No way? Yes way.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I work for Glaxo!" is supposed to impress people?  That's up there with "I drive a Dodge Stratus!"
 
peachpicker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: "I work for Glaxo!" is supposed to impress people?  That's up there with "I drive a Dodge Stratus!"


Years ago I was in a situation where I had to invite a trio of english lads to take their leave from our establishment. Of course, they were none too happy about it, and one of them decided to bellow at me, in an attempt to either impress or intimidate, 'I'M FROM LONDON!!' And it was quaintly amusing to no small degree to see how just much weight he thought that statement would carry in... Pittsburgh.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cancel culture is making it so you can be a drunken, racist, homophobe anymore!
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Flew around and found out?
 
neofonz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This guy is such a dick that he has a foley bag as his carry-on & the flight crew stated "urine trouble"?

Oh wait, not *that* kind of foley bag? So confusing.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People like this piss me off. I wish someone got a cheap shot in there or tripped him as he was walking down the aisle
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When I'm intoxicated on a flight I will just sit back bemused and enjoy a stupid inflight movie. But I'm not a racist homophobe.
 
padraig
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: "I work for Glaxo!" is supposed to impress people?  That's up there with "I drive a Dodge Stratus!"


And what's with the "This bag is worth more than you can afford" crap ? Is it supposed to be a show of dominance that'll immediately make anybody surrender ?

Unless what you are showing me is a weapon of any sort, it ain't gonna do crap about my attitude towards you.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: "I work for Glaxo!" is supposed to impress people?  That's up there with "I drive a Dodge Stratus!"


Whoa, a Stratus?!  Damn I'm sorry I didn't know.  Your note how says so so I won't forget - I promise.   Just... it's cool right, we're cool!   I won't do it again I won't

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
padraig: Unless what you are showing me is a weapon of any sort, it ain't gonna do crap about my attitude towards you.

Liar!

/like it isn't going to make you even MORE sure that you're talking to a useless prong?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yes, but if you followed up with guy 5 years later you'd find that he failed upward despite the minor inconvenience.
 
