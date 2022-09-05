 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Eight die climbing Russian volcano. Let me guess - Mt. Polonium?   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
9
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"the party of 12 set off to climb the 4,754-metre (15,597-foot) volcano on Tuesday but ran into trouble on Saturday when some of the group fell to their death at almost 4,200 meters, authorities said."

How the hell did Putin get a window installed that high up the mountain?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What do you call 8 dead russians on a volcano? A good start.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they were using Russian military-grade equipment, you have to expect failures.
 
Shryke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

neongoats: What do you call 8 dead russians on a volcano? A good start.


Or 8 of you.

Try to understand the nuance between totalitarian governments versus their citizens.

Dope.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yaay Volcano Go Go Go!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dyatlov Pass part 2: The Kamchatka-ing.

Jokes aside I hope they get the remaing four off the mountain OK.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Klyuchevskaya Sopka. I'll pass. Is this where Britney Griner was sacrificed?
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Indoors.  Invented for a farking reason. I only go outside to work, shop, find fark, and other important stuff. I don't go up a farking hill. For fun. Millions of humans died for us to be here.  Right now.  Dont waste that dying doing superfluous stuff. Regular stuff is already deadly.  You can get caught in an active shooter thing.  Or die in a mine.  Jfc.
 
