(MSN)   Private Cessna jet, traveling from Jerez/Spain to Cologne/Germany, overshoots airport by 700 miles   (msn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or landed on a yacht
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Depressurization, probably.

RIP.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I used to overshoot Cologne all the time in Junior High.

Puberty is a frightening mistress.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Payne Stewart Experience
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BigMax: Depressurization, probably.

RIP.


Other reports mentioned the pilot had reported a pressurisation issue. But the first thing hypoxia does is affect your thinking and concentration. The exact time you need to work out a problem is when you're zonked out and getting fixated by the pretty lights.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
DB Cooper Parte Dos
 
dobro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Straight out over the Pacific? From Paris?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

puffy999: The Payne Stewart Experience


Came here to mention this incident.  Sudden pressure loss while on autopilot, everyone onboard dies, the plane just continues to fly until it runs out of fuel and crashes into a cornfield in the upper mid-west.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I feel like whatever neurological disease that compelled old people to drive into farmers markets has now evolved and transmitted into pilots. It's insidious and mysterious
 
King Something
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Or landed on a yacht


Unlikely, given the physics involved with landing a fixed-wing, jet-powered aircraft on a water-borne vessel.

Yachts are not known for having flight decks long enough to serve Cessna puddle hoppers; and civilian-owned aircraft carriers aren't something which could sail around unnoticed.


/anyway, yeah, RIP
//in all likelihood, all hands were lost to hypoxia before the plane crashed
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

berylman: I feel like whatever neurological disease that compelled old people to drive into farmers markets has now evolved and transmitted into pilots. It's insidious and mysterious


and this is why flying cars should include autonomous flying before going main stream
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dobro: Straight out over the Pacific? From Paris?


Latvia.
 
