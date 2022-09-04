 Skip to content
(UPI)   I have no idea what you are talking about so here is a cow with its head stuck in a tree   (upi.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have found all sorts of creatures like that in the woods.
Long after any hope had vanished
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I have found all sorts of creatures like that in the woods.
Long after any hope had vanished


🥺
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, man, sometimes you put the head inside something else and you didn't expect it to become impossible to remove from that object.

/to this day don't know how child-version of myself removed that thing from my thing
 
Kraig57
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That tree looks like it was asking for it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have seen similar short internet documentaries involving step mothers

/Oh step cow you seem to have got your head stuck
//Ziiiip
///Moooo
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder if the cow was put there by someone who looks at cows and sees this:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If she shakes the tree, is that considered cattle rustling?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now trending on PornHub
 
AnotherBrian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And I'm just going to leave this here...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The cow has released a statement:
"This is a lot of bull. I need you to moooove me out of here! I admit my steering was bad, but this is no time to get horny! Come on, no milking this for press!"
 
