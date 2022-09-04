 Skip to content
(NPR)   IRS to charitable organizations: We're sorry we made all your data public for the whole world to see. We dare you to complain though. LOL   (npr.org) divider line
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
? Why do we even need an IRS? Just do sales tax only.  We don't care about poor people anyway.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was it a bunch of conservative "charitable" organizations? If there wasn't there should be another accident that should happen.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is why they are armed now.

/s
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ? Why do we even need an IRS? Just do sales tax only.  We don't care about poor people anyway.


Sales tax only is terribly regressive and ends up hitting poor people the hardest. Yes, even if you refund the first $20k or some such bullshiat conservative fantasy.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We're the IRS. We don't care because we don't have to
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ? Just do sales tax only.  We don't care about poor people anyway.


Sales tax to target problem items to discourage their use or to pay for the problems they cause.

Property tax to pay for municipal services (though I think schools should probably be state or federally funded).

Income tax for everything else... except I think it'd be better to swap it out for a wealth tax.  For the lower and middle class, it'd effectively be an income tax as you used your salary to pay it off, for the ultra-wealthy it would be a constant drag on their efforts to own everything and everyone so that, you know, they couldn't actually do that.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: waxbeans: ? Why do we even need an IRS? Just do sales tax only.  We don't care about poor people anyway.

Sales tax only is terribly regressive and ends up hitting poor people the hardest. Yes, even if you refund the first $20k or some such bullshiat conservative fantasy.

We don't care about poor people anyway.


^

I put that in there expecting that.  Also we can choose what to tax. Don't tax food. Tax booze and drugs more.  (Legalize)
Tax drinks at bars.  Higher. Tax vice. Poor people would actually be better off. Cheaper housing and food. Rich people would eat less caviar.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The blunder comes on the heels of Congress passing a historic tax, climate and healthcare bill that will bolster funding to the IRS for improvements."

Inflation Reduction Act, which doesn't really reduce inflation and it's more catered towards progressing "green" initiatives and also taxing people more.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If there's a class action lawsuit against the IRS, and it makes it to the Supreme Court, is it likely that they'll decide in favor of the IRS?
 
