(CNN)   And god said "Fark these 2 Georgia counties in particular" - Climate Change 13:24
14
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's MTG territory.   Maybe they'll take the hint that "God" isn't happy.  s/
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They'll get a Federal Disaster declaration and the Biden Administration will do the right thing, sending Federal assets and money. And Greene and Kemp will make it sound like Georgia just bootstrapped itself out of the disaster.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Fark user image


Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

For reference:  the median income is a two earner household making $13.13/hr. 

Fark user image
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
(CNN) Rainfall in parts of northwest Georgia Sunday has been so heavy, CNN Weather estimates it is at least a one-in-200 year event.

Better start revising all of these types of estimates to happen far more frequently.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We sure seem to be having a large number of these "once in (large number) of years" events recently.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...Rainfall in parts of northwest Georgia...we are expecting at least 2 more inches of rain today and we are asking everyone to PLEASE stay home and do not travel unless absolutely necessary," the agency said.

Fark user image
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is at least a 1-in-200 year event

The good news is eventually they'll drop this part from the headlines because it's going to become a 1-in-2 year event.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey remember when northern Georgia was in a drought and they were going to steal water from Tennessee?  Now look who's talking.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The "f*ck them because of where they live" attitude is entirely too popular.  Worse, it sounds like them.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let me guess, "transgender groomers", "Jewish space lasers" or "Hunter Biden's sentient laptop".
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeaaaaaah, I was just told my Cobb County basement flooded a little because of the heavy rainfall. It seemed in from the foundation, apparently. My poor wood floor!
 
