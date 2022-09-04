 Skip to content
(CBC)   Saskatchewan issues provincewide manhunt for two stabbing suspects..."10 dead and 15 injured in 13 locations"   (cbc.ca) divider line
    Saskatchewan, Prince Albert, Melfort RCMP, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Canadian Football League, officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, Regina, Saskatchewan, James Smith Cree Nation  
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SeE itS not the GunS Are U guNNa ban KniVes now?????

/just getting it out of the way
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like an organized, planned and multi-attacker event.

Asking Vegas odds on incels being involved?
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ban assault knives! "

/Getting that one out of tbe way too.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll get the lights
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect last seen wearing a black robe, red and black facial tattoos, an muttering about getting revenge.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: This sounds like an organized, planned and multi-attacker event.

Asking Vegas odds on incels being involved?


The two who are wanted have the same surname.   And 13 locations?

So hurting for the survivors and the families of those murdered.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is extremely bizarre.

Stabbing two dozen people in a community is one thing.

This is across two different communities, separated by a significant distance (looks well over 50km from the map).

This is pre-planned.  There was a lot of thought, not just anger, behind this.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If steak knifes are outlawed, only outlaws will have steak knives.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 dead bodies in 13 locations. That doesn't sound very happy.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark is wrong with people?
 
akallen404
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: "Ban assault knives! "

/Getting that one out of tbe way too.


The best way to stop a bad guy with a knife is a good guy with a knife. Or something.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got an alert on my phone a while ago and I'm in Alberta. It didn't say they had killed ten people though just that they had stabbed people at random. Holy fark.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  It's too hot out for murdering.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never bother saying boo when the bikers up north get up to shenanigans with guns but if a couple hombres with knives decide to let you know that they are loco...
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 people dead
15 people hospitalized

And some farkers are in here mocking gun owners.

Stay classy, guys!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: If steak knifes are outlawed, only outlaws will have steak knives.


You bastard! You stabbed me with my own steak knife!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kurohone: This is extremely bizarre.

Stabbing two dozen people in a community is one thing.

This is across two different communities, separated by a significant distance (looks well over 50km from the map).

This is pre-planned.  There was a lot of thought, not just anger, behind this.


Also, guns are available up in that country.   Seems like they chose to use knives.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kurohone: This is extremely bizarre.

Stabbing two dozen people in a community is one thing.

This is across two different communities, separated by a significant distance (looks well over 50km from the map).

This is pre-planned.  There was a lot of thought, not just anger, behind this.


That's some Walter White shiat.
galleryroulette.comView Full Size
 
anticontent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok we can have more of these in the future when people realize how much easier and cheaper this is than buying a gun.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local chatter here says it's gang related for some of the incidents. Some are also random.

Doors are locked and nine iron is in close proximity.

/They originally wanted to come to Prince Albert but realized that our city is too violent for them.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they are found it'll be suicide by cop.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: What the fark is wrong with people?


Only thing I can think of too.  I feel terrible for the families involved.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a picture of a kitten cuddling a stuffed dinosaur, presumably you need it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booger42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy merde.  Hoping this ends with no more casualties. I thought it must be bad when the Riders released a statement about security screening at the game...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just sayin' he's Canadian.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A murder in progress was just halted. Bombers got a TD.

Still 14-7 Riders though.

/Go Riders!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

booger42: Holy merde.  Hoping this ends with no more casualties. I thought it must be bad when the Riders released a statement about security screening at the game...


I hope it ends with two more casualties.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resumption of the North-West Rebellion?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeathenHealer: SeE itS not the GunS Are U guNNa ban KniVes now?????

/just getting it out of the way


My first thought was "Just like that mass stabbing by 10 Chinese people a decade ago, gun nuts will conveniently misremember it in a few years as being all by one guy all at once."

/The really dumb ones will say if they allowed guns, any of their victims could have easily stopped them.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Siskabush: Local chatter here says it's gang related for some of the incidents. Some are also random.

Doors are locked and nine iron is in close proximity.

/They originally wanted to come to Prince Albert but realized that our city is too violent for them.


skateandannoy.comView Full Size

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

The Daggers are wanted for questioning.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sNarKy, sTUPid, dEfEnSivE cOMment iN cAse tHe kILLers dONt liNE uP wiTh my pOLiTiCal vIEws

/getting it out of the way
//farking predictable assholes
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Myles Sanderson is listed as being 30 years old, six feet and one inch tall"

He's only one inch tall and has six feet?  What a freak.  I'd be pissed at the world too.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is the time to start talking about knife control.

We should follow China's lead.

In locked-down Xinjiang, China is tracking kitchen knives with QR code
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Siskabush: Local chatter here says it's gang related for some of the incidents. Some are also random.

Doors are locked and nine iron is in close proximity.

/They originally wanted to come to Prince Albert but realized that our city is too violent for them.


I could see that.

Started as targeted gang thing. Once they started, anyone who got in their way or just annoyed them got the same.

In for a penny, in for a pound.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: "Ban assault knives! "

/Getting that one out of tbe way too.


Oblig;

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "Myles Sanderson is listed as being 30 years old, six feet and one inch tall"

He's only one inch tall and has six feet?  What a freak.  I'd be pissed at the world too.


Well, the good news is he's not a spider. Unless a spider's front two legs count as arms. Hmm, I may have spoken too soon and we have a spider stabbing people.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke all you want, but they will be banning knives here soon enough like Australia and Britian.

More surveillance, less privacy.

More wealth inequality.

Less education funding.

More prisons.

Less personal liberaties.

China has already brought back concentration camps and nobody's cares. Hell, China seems pretty successful and prosperous to many. Might as well emulate them.

Seems like we're headed toward a 1984 scenario with no way to fight back once it becomes to real.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p89tech: Siskabush: Local chatter here says it's gang related for some of the incidents. Some are also random.

Doors are locked and nine iron is in close proximity.

/They originally wanted to come to Prince Albert but realized that our city is too violent for them.

I could see that.

Started as targeted gang thing. Once they started, anyone who got in their way or just annoyed them got the same.

In for a penny, in for a pound.


The local gangs here are basically terrorists.

They will kill you if you look at them the wrong way. They will rob you just because.

They are also cowards. They roam the streets in numbers and attack individuals.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans: Don't bring a gun to a Canadian knife fight.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Canada.  I'm sure the murderers were very polite while being all stabby.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose stabbing is more polite than shooting. But, ten dead ... this might not end with a sit down at the jail with a nice cup of coffee and a donut
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you see the car, take a picture and farking run.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was a bad joke when I first heard it 20 minutes ago.
JFC
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: Here's a picture of a kitten cuddling a stuffed dinosaur, presumably you need it:

[Fark user image image 850x637]


No snark. Thank you so much!
This is NOT what we're about here in Canada
- and this is NOT American influence.
This world needs love & healing - not this evil sh*t.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus.  I hope this goes better for the RCMP than Nova Scotia did.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"RCMP multi-province alert says to watch for black Nissan Rogue with Sask. licence 119 MPI in Man., Alta. "

Can anyone translate that from Mooseglish?
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moriel: 10 people dead
15 people hospitalized

And some farkers are in here mocking gun owners.

Stay classy, guys!


It's an outrageous kill ratio.  There's more to this.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police are asking Regina residents to take precautions and consider sheltering in place.

Or consider staying out of arm's reach of people carrying knives.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTS: "Damien Sanderson is described as 31 years old, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes."

A convenience first name for a mass murderer.
This guy shares the same name as the Devil's son, if the Omen is correct.

Ronald Defoe (Amityville horror) killed 6 and it was accused of being possessed by the devil.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more I think about it.... why knives?

It's not like its hard to find a gun in rural SK.  Fricking everyone hunts.

This is so very very weird.
 
