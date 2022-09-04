 Skip to content
(MSN)   Canada has a weed problem, a five-hundred-ton surplus of cannabis. Oh Canada   (msn.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I knew we should NOT have skipped Canada on our roadtrip this year.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Throw an Oktoberfest but with pot?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Xythero: Throw an Oktoberfest but with pot?


May-ijuana?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is with utmost reluctance that I accept the responsibility of disposing of this material. Unrelated, but does anyone know where I can get a giant bong? Asking for a friend
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is it considered a green burial to have ones body placed in a 2 meter deep hole and covered with hash oil prior to filling in the hole?

/opportunity knocks only once
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
10,000 college students: "We're going to need a few metric tons of Doritos, an Olympic pool full of Queso, a couple tankers of Pepsi and the boxed set of Invader Zim"
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you guys could just turn it all into hash, and send it over to europe, that'd be really nice of you, eh?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: Xythero: Throw an Oktoberfest but with pot?

May-ijuana?


Dude, it's September.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doesn't a surplus mean the price is too high?
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bingethinker: Doesn't a surplus mean the price is too high?


Not really, I can get an ounce of 20% thc for less than a $100 cnd. The legal market has already overtaken the black market, years sooner than expected. The real news with his story is that Canadians smoked 13000 tonnes of weed last year if a 1/4 of it was destroyed. The market will sort itself out eventually.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Turn it into a concentrate and start a strategic stockpile.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here me out here.

Cannabis infused maple syrup.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is why pot has been betting ridiculously cheap lately. Just paid $60 for an ounce ($2.14CAD/$1.63USD a gram) 22%THC
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Here me out here.

Cannabis infused maple syrup.


Yes you are a genius.
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Cannabis infused maple syrup.


Way ahead of you.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I have a great idea for next season

eu-images.contentstack.comView Full Size
 
don't understand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take it.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This years government cheese is gonna be crazy.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently about one-third of weed shops will be going under shortly due to lack of demand.

Gotta feel a bit for all those young entrepreneurs, chomping at the bit, who now have to cut their losses and go back to their parents' basement and regroup.

I still see more vape shops than weed shops.  I'm convinced the vape retail industry is a massive front for various money laundering operations.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I happy to burn it, but it gon' take a little time
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Wasn't there just a link here last week that said they were running out of weed and were going to have to start closing stores and laying people off? I'm pretty sure there was
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look.
It's going to take a mountain of tostidos, at least 7 industrial containers of dipping sauce, and the world's largest rush cover band....
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Xythero: Throw an Oktoberfest but with pot?

May-ijuana?


Oktokerfest?
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: It is with utmost reluctance that I accept the responsibility of disposing of this material. Unrelated, but does anyone know where I can get a giant bong? Asking for a friend


get a volcano vape, if yer trying to smoke 500 tons, your lungs will thank you
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use the excess to fuel all the steamboats left in Canada.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Doesn't a surplus mean the price is too high?


Usually. It could also mean there's too much for demand at ANY price, which is the case for very few, but some, things. That auto-corrects via bankruptcy and people leaving the production market. Unless a subsidy is given, which, unless it's a product necessary for the security of the state, is almost always a terrible idea.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Apparently about one-third of weed shops will be going under shortly due to lack of demand.

Gotta feel a bit for all those young entrepreneurs, chomping at the bit, who now have to cut their losses and go back to their parents' basement and regroup.

I still see more vape shops than weed shops.  I'm convinced the vape retail industry is a massive front for various money laundering operations.


It's a lot harder to launder with inventory, especially with cheap products like vape pens and carts. I'm guessing no.

Now service industries are much easier and preferred.
 
SnakeGhost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KiltedBastich: vudukungfu: Cannabis infused maple syrup.

Way ahead of you.


It won't let me in!

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
D135
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A pound used to be $2k in Ontario.  Now it's more like $900. If that.
Ounces are around $150 at the legit storefronts. Online grey-market sites sell for $100/Oz.

I've grown outdoors and I've had friends grow indoors.  It's difficult to make that profitable on a small scale.  It's going to be like that for a while as the black market clings for dear life against several firms with huge capital investments with excess capacity.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

uttertosh: If you guys could just turn it all into hash, and send it over to europe, that'd be really nice of you, eh?


It's still like that there?  I was in (West) Germany in the early '80s and you could not find pot anywhere, but hash was as easy as walking by any city Bahnhof and looking for a Turk.   It was fairly cheap back then too.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When Canada became the second country in the world, after Uruguay, to legalize cannabis

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Now service industries are much easier and preferred.


Please cut me in.  My savings could sure use a boost.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm doing what I can, but I'm a lightweight and my wife hates the smell (leading to infrequent sessions).
 
DrWhy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Sin'sHero: Xythero: Throw an Oktoberfest but with pot?

May-ijuana?

Dude, it's September.


It's always May somewhere.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Sin'sHero: Xythero: Throw an Oktoberfest but with pot?

May-ijuana?

Dude, it's September.


Labrador Day!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Here me out here.

Cannabis infused maple syrup.


IHOP Canada's going to be selling a LOT of waffles if this pans out.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"America helps its friends. I'm on my way."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
senor peacock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Wait. Wasn't there just a link here last week that said they were running out of weed and were going to have to start closing stores and laying people off? I'm pretty sure there was


yes but that was a distribution problem, because of a two week strike by the largest union in BC, which has since been resolved

A 500 ton surplus is hard to imagine or believe
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: scotchcrotch: Now service industries are much easier and preferred.

Please cut me in.  My savings could sure use a boost.


Finance background, that it all.  I don't need that kinda headache.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i'm smoking as much as i can!!!!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm willing to step in to aid our northern neighbors.
 
Valter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

no1curr: It is with utmost reluctance that I accept the responsibility of disposing of this material. Unrelated, but does anyone know where I can get a giant bong? Asking for a friend


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll take it!
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just say yes
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

no1curr: It is with utmost reluctance that I accept the responsibility of disposing of this material. Unrelated, but does anyone know where I can get a giant bong? Asking for a friend


Marijuana activist shows off bong made from a leaf blower at 4/20 rally
Youtube z2Ik8CBQzwE
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*shrugs* Folks will smoke it eventually.
 
