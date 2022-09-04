 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   After Philly is named America's rudest city, some jabroni claims Philadelphians aren't rude, they just lob truth batteries at your fantasy Santa   (inquirer.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I concur with that ranking.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought the headline said nudist city. Now I need some clothes and a bus ticket back home
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People from Philly aren't rude, they just aren't going to put up with anyone's bullshiat.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: People from Philly aren't rude, they just aren't going to put up with anyone's bullshiat.


From the Philly suburbs and am inclined to agree. Ask those Patriot Front assholes that showed up here last year.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just spent several days in the Midwest. It reminded me how much more I love the eastern cities like NYC and Philly. There's this hokey and dopey earnestness to the Midwest that's almost amusing. I love the cynical comraderie of people who acknowledge life is a mess and we're all in it together.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They are a surly bunch.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
See something, say something.

/what are YOU lookin at
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should add a hinge to the shoulder joint on the billy penn statue so it can make a dismissive wanking gesture every time some blog does this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd like to know how rudeness was defined.  Cos if it's eg letting a door go in someone's face, or not saying thanks when someone holds a door for you etc, then it's rude... but if it's eg casual use of the words hell and damn, or calling someone on racist/prejudiced shiat etc, then it's not.
 
Valter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hit the not-quite-paywall-but-free-article-limit so I can't read whatever that drivel was.

I could see the headline though which accused everybody not from Philly as being a Whiny Baby.

So you are without hesitance at all reinforcing the idea posited by the question?

Maybe you're the Whiny Baby and the rest of us are just tired of your crap.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What San Francisco?  I travel equal time between Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Denver.

My experience is Phoenix should be way up there and Denver is not too far behind.  SanF should be lower.  Just my experience driving and dining.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ask Hitchbot about Philadelphia:
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Rise and Fall of Hitchbot
 
Valter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mantour: Ask Hitchbot about Philadelphia:
[Fark user image 618x542]

The Rise and Fall of Hitchbot


Wow, I was thinking about that the other day but couldn't remember the name. Thank you.
 
xtalman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I just spent several days in the Midwest. It reminded me how much more I love the eastern cities like NYC and Philly. There's this hokey and dopey earnestness to the Midwest that's almost amusing. I love the cynical comraderie of people who acknowledge life is a mess and we're all in it together.


I live here in OK, not the midwest or south but I am from Jersey and it is much better to call someone out as an assholes vs faking being nice.  Wears on one after awhile.
/yes I generally still call out assholes.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A customer service coworker couldn't do something after I told him four times to do so (apply a credit to an account). When he asked for help I told him, essentially, "Your supervisor needs to teach you, and if you don't know how to do this task, which is one of the most basic, that's a serious issue."

He got defensive and said I was belittling him.
I've lived a stone's throw from Philly for the last 10 years. If I was gonna belittle the dude, he would walk away from his workstation upset and I'd get a call to have a chat with my bosses.

/I have not yet begun to belittle the ignorant bastard with the room temperature IQ
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: See something, say something.

/what are YOU lookin at


Wrong state, that's New Jersey.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lady J: I'd like to know how rudeness was defined.  Cos if it's eg letting a door go in someone's face, or not saying thanks when someone holds a door for you etc, then it's rude... but if it's eg casual use of the words hell and damn, or calling someone on racist/prejudiced shiat etc, then it's not.


Agree. I find the south passive aggressive AF. They may not be "rude" (at least to white women) in the same way but I don't find it friendly.

In a similar vein, the French get all sorts of crap for being "rude" but they couldn't have been more helpful to me in giving directions, helping me use the metro, and even helping carry my baby stroller up and down stairs. Cold maybe, but still incredibly helpful and kind.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ask Chris Rock
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's the City of Brotherly Love.

Brothers call each other out on their shiat and fight. 🤷🏻‍♀
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I still remember reading a Tom Wolfe article in The New Yorker (circa 1985) in which he describes his arrival in New York City from the "genteel " south.  He's in an Automat and two guys are hurling foul-mouthed insults at each other, Wolfe being sure that they're about to come to blows.

Finally they finish the lunch and the conversation is something like:
"Frank it was great to see you."
"You too Bill.  See you tomorrow."

/And don't even get me going about the Seattle Freeze.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia-The Best of Dennis Reynolds (Re-upload)
Youtube 9VUeE5Qb2V0

their best citizen
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just yesterday I was walking down the street, minding my own business in Philly, when I saw a group of guys at the far end of a block getting into it. From where I was, it looked like they were shoving and throwing haymakers, and the group seemed to be generally headed down a side street so I hung way back and waited for them to move on.

After only a few seconds, a guy in a pickup drove past and them pulled up next to me and shouted "Yo! They got guns out!" and then drove off. So I ducked around the corner as fast as I could while staying inconspicuous.

I consider Philly pickup truck guy to be exceedingly polite.

/Never saw any weapons myself, but I wasn't about to go double check his side of the story
 
