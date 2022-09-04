 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter) Hero The Ukrainian flag flies over the largest village in northern Kherson once again   (twitter.com) divider line
15
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

762 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2022 at 9:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well big ups to the Village People then.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Well big ups to the Village People then.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lyger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slava Ukraini.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.jpg
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're blue
and you don't know
where to go to
Why don't you go
where Ukraine sits?
Putin's on the fritz!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: [Fark user image image 425x357]


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's going in the meme folder, pure gold!
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: [Fark user image image 425x357]


I get the joke but I just have to say it... those aren't pronouns.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: aungen: [Fark user image image 425x357]

I get the joke but I just have to say it... those aren't pronouns.


antinouns?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: aungen: [Fark user image image 425x357]

I get the joke but I just have to say it... those aren't pronouns.


What are you, some kind of grammar nazi Cossack?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Dr. Nick Riviera: aungen: [Fark user image image 425x357]

I get the joke but I just have to say it... those aren't pronouns.

antinouns?


I scalped that from the war threads one day.  I wish I remembered who posted it! :)
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

felching pen: Dr. Nick Riviera: aungen: [Fark user image image 425x357]

I get the joke but I just have to say it... those aren't pronouns.

What are you, some kind of grammar nazi Cossack?


Omgrotlfbbq
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.