(Yahoo)   While most of California endures a record-breaking heat wave, Humboldt Bay is experiencing afternoon highs in the 50s with a chance of fogburn   (yahoo.com) divider line
24
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No fair! Sharesies!!!
-The Rest of California
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Grrrrrrr....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Lucky buggers
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Smoke in the hills:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Grrrrrrr....
[Fark user image 337x750]
[Fark user image 337x750]

Lucky buggers


Not much luck involve in my case. I was paying attention to the climate change predictions forty years ago. The article doesn't mention that our water source is still relatively secure too. Ruth Lake is full. It is an impound on the Mad River, and is Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District's source.

/OC refugee
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Grrrrrrr....
[Fark user image 337x750]
[Fark user image 337x750]

Lucky buggers


I was wrong. Ruth Lake is at 91% and not full.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Uchiha_Cycliste: Grrrrrrr....
[Fark user image 337x750]
[Fark user image 337x750]

Lucky buggers

Not much luck involve in my case. I was paying attention to the climate change predictions forty years ago. The article doesn't mention that our water source is still relatively secure too. Ruth Lake is full. It is an impound on the Mad River, and is Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District's source.

/OC refugee


20+ years ago I'd be taking the Harding Truck trail up to saddle back. I bet that's less safe today.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60s in the summer. Drool
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: [Fark user image 425x715]


I thought you were hardcore until I saw it was 64 degrees.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

The Humbolt Penguin community enjoys this...
 
Your Hind Brain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Humbolt must be good this season!

/or so it was said
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm pale enough that I've actually had fogburn, nothing cool about it.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Up here on the Oregon coast we call it heat suck.  It gets so hot in the valley it pulls the cool, blessed marine air in, often as fog.  Even right now, it's a lovely slightly misty 65, while in the Willamette valley it's 85  or so and sunny.

I grew up in Humboldt County.   There used to be days so foggy that you couldn't see the person walking towards you before they were within 20 feet of you (I walked many a day to grade school in those conditions.)

That's why the remaining redwoods hug the valley and river bottoms.

The thing was, you could go just a few miles inland and it would be hotter than the shades of hell (like up here now).

I don't know if the fog is as thick or as common as it used to be in Humboldt anymore.  :(
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Uchiha_Cycliste: [Fark user image 425x715]

I thought you were hardcore until I saw it was 64 degrees.


What i think that is, is the temperature at home when I left at 7:30, according to garmin and google.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: I'm pale enough that I've actually had fogburn, nothing cool about it.


Always remember to wear your Foghat.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
6pm, and it's cooled down to 104° here in Clearlake.
Tomorrow's high is supposed to be 108. 110+ on Tuesday.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We're in Culver City. About 10 miles West of downtown LA, and about 5 miles from the coast. It's been in the mid-80s the last few days - sorry my Valley Boys and Girls, sweltering in the 100s!

Wait! What's that?
Ahh. It's the cool afternoon ocean breeze that hits nearly every afternoon around here, flushing cool air through  the house nicely...

/but don't get me started on the friggin property taxes around here!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Last Man on Earth: I'm pale enough that I've actually had fogburn, nothing cool about it.

Always remember to wear your Foghat.


And ride slow...Take it easy...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gonna have highs of 90-92 this week.  I can't wait for winter to come, my sweaters have been sorely neglected since early spring.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Gonna have highs of 90-92 this week.  I can't wait for winter to come, my sweaters have been sorely neglected since early spring.


I wore a sweater all day at work on Friday. It's a bit warmer today though. It got up into the low seventies. Ahhhh.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Same deal as the last few OR heat waves; inlands at 95, thin strip on the coast in 60s/low 70s
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm currently stationed at McMurdow and we've got light snow and things all over the place.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Same deal as the last few OR heat waves; inlands at 95, thin strip on the coast in 60s/low 70s


My mother calls it "the thin blue line".
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know I'm not the only one.
Fark user imageView Full Size


At least I don't do a r.i.p.
 
