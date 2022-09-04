 Skip to content
(Las Vegas Review Journal)   Vegas reporter who covered the mob off the beat permanently after being stabbed to death   (reviewjournal.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Joe Pesci is their primary suspect, after the journalist told him to retrieve his shine box.
 
HempHead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who hates the Germans ??
 
Lagaidh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Holy paywall, Batman!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Had he recently returned from a trip to Saskatchewan?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"What are you going to do, stab me?"
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Had he recently returned from a trip to Saskatchewan?


Stabbed to death with a hockey stick by the Canadian mob, eh.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Over-zealous staffer.
 
moike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Heavily paywalled and adblocked.  Whomever greenlit this deserves to be kicked in the crotch hard enough to have both feet lift off the floor.

Here - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/04/investigative-reporter-jeff-german-stabbed-to-death-las-vegas
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does the Mob still kill it's own? I thought they gave that up when Trumpers took it up. Well, shut my mouth.It's like finding a man who is a tough guy and not on the Internet.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"We do have some leads. We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding,"

Fabulous!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

moike: Heavily paywalled and adblocked.  Whomever greenlit this deserves to be kicked in the crotch hard enough to have both feet lift off the floor.

Here - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/04/investigative-reporter-jeff-german-stabbed-to-death-las-vegas


It opened for me fine without a complaint in plain old firefox.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I'm relieved that police have identified a suspect, and I hope an arrest can answer the question we are all asking right now: Why would someone kill Jeff?" Cook said.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

moike: Heavily paywalled and adblocked.  Whomever greenlit this deserves to be kicked in the crotch hard enough to have both feet lift off the floor.

Here - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/04/investigative-reporter-jeff-german-stabbed-to-death-las-vegas


Opened fine for me on iPhone Chrome.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Covering the mob in vegas!?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moike: Heavily paywalled and adblocked.  Whomever greenlit this deserves to be kicked in the crotch hard enough to have both feet lift off the floor.

Here - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/04/investigative-reporter-jeff-german-stabbed-to-death-las-vegas


Oh, stop. It's best if you are not prejudiced by reading the article. Just imagine what you think it says and attack that.

It's seldom a straw man nowadays, because you can't imagine how stupid and wrong the article is without scorching your eyes out. I was kicked off of Twitter but they won't show me my post so I don't know what I said that triggered their PC idiot lights. If you don't know your crrime you can't defend yourself against their malcie let alone their stupidity, so never trust a man who doesn't quote you accurately, that way madness lies.

You can't believe what you hear about yourself and usually you won't.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We'll, Lake Mead ain't recieving no guests right now.
 
rjakobi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Congratulations for attracting attention, you farking idiots.
 
