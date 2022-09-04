 Skip to content
(CBC)   The nights are chilly, the leaves are changing colour, and the moose are flying through windshields. Fall has arrived in Northern BC   (cbc.ca) divider line
16
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if it were me I'd want to understand what was going on in 2019 data...

Fark user imageView Full Size


that looks like a coding / counting change, meaning it wouldn't be like for like with 2018 or before.
cos otherwise you don't know if 2021 changed by (2021 - 2019) or (2021 - 2018).
You might say it doesn't matter, the study isn't looking at trends, but if you can't explain why data looks like it does then you can't rely on conclusions drawn from it.

but then I'm very strict.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need a good guy with a moose.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't have moose around here, but I do worry about elk.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do moose go through windshields, or do cars crumple around moose?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Do moose go through windshields, or do cars crumple around moose?


Both. Moose is tall enough the legs crumple the front and body falls through the windshield.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Do moose go through windshields, or do cars crumple around moose?


They're very tall with skinny legs. If you hit them with a car or truck their entire body is coming in through the windshield.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Do moose go through windshields, or do cars crumple around moose?


Most cars will cut them off at the knees, and they'll mush the front cabin area when they fall and land.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: if it were me I'd want to understand what was going on in 2019 data...

[Fark user image 425x351]

that looks like a coding / counting change, meaning it wouldn't be like for like with 2018 or before.
cos otherwise you don't know if 2021 changed by (2021 - 2019) or (2021 - 2018).
You might say it doesn't matter, the study isn't looking at trends, but if you can't explain why data looks like it does then you can't rely on conclusions drawn from it.

but then I'm very strict.


I'm not really a data person. I'm just glad you used the subjunctive.
 
Your Hind Brain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing the moose didn't try to pull a rabbit out of his hat. You'd all be fark'd.

/I have nothing reasonable in this thread.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hit your moose dead on, while braking.  Don't swerve, just duck below the dashboard.  Your car is toast, either way, but if you stay on the road your injuries will be less severe.  People who swerve usually roll.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tasty critters
 
Your Hind Brain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

A10Mechanic: Hit your moose dead on, while braking.  Don't swerve, just duck below the dashboard.  Your car is toast, either way, but if you stay on the road your injuries will be less severe.  People who swerve usually roll.


That's how my parents survived hitting a stray cow.........in a 1972 Cadillac 4 door.

lifeischemistry.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
September is when you're most likely to be sent to hospital by a moose in northern B.C.

Canadians go to the hospital by moose? I can see the benefits of moving through rugged terrain but I'd prefer an ambulance with all those machines that go beep beep boop and sometimes CLEAR bzzz
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Valter: Lady J: if it were me I'd want to understand what was going on in 2019 data...

[Fark user image 425x351]

that looks like a coding / counting change, meaning it wouldn't be like for like with 2018 or before.
cos otherwise you don't know if 2021 changed by (2021 - 2019) or (2021 - 2018).
You might say it doesn't matter, the study isn't looking at trends, but if you can't explain why data looks like it does then you can't rely on conclusions drawn from it.

but then I'm very strict.

I'm not really a data person. I'm just glad you used the subjunctive.


oh good!  although I dunno what subjunctives are.

...if it were me, rather than if it was me?

/is it one of them ticktocks?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: A10Mechanic: Hit your moose dead on, while braking.  Don't swerve, just duck below the dashboard.  Your car is toast, either way, but if you stay on the road your injuries will be less severe.  People who swerve usually roll.

That's how my parents survived hitting a stray cow.........in a 1972 Cadillac 4 door.

[lifeischemistry.files.wordpress.com image 800x548]


Farkers' favourite molecule.
 
