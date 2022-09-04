 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Democratic Senator deeply involved in a sting operation   (twitter.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

1196 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 04 Sep 2022 at 9:17 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's really cool and I'm sure that's 20,000 newly minted Dem voters who'll be swarming the voting booths to "stick it" to the GOP this fall
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Notabunny: [Fark user image image 250x188]


What a queen.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So is he gonna do sort of a Jimmy Carter thing and travel around helping people with bee infestations after he retires from office?
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Typical politician, can't mind his own bees wax.

/I kid; good on ya
//Bees & trees =.human life on earth
///Sure, I could put a third slash, but why?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
nhdjoseywales: So is he gonna do sort of a Jimmy Carter thing and travel around helping people with bee infestations after he retires from office?

That would be a somewhat worthy thing to do actually....
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's the buzz?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I do not care for bees, no sir
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: nhdjoseywales: So is he gonna do sort of a Jimmy Carter thing and travel around helping people with bee infestations after he retires from office?

That would be a somewhat worthy thing to do actually....


i agree it would be fantastic
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Rescue"?

Is some shelter going to blanket social media with sad pictures of cute little bees, pleading for help finding them a forever hive? With Sarah McLachlan music?

Well... that's kind of a thing, actually.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.thepipsqueakery.org/
// "The Pipsqueakery is a 501(c)3 nonprofit small animal rescue and sanctuary. We provide care for medically and behaviorally needy rodents, rabbits and other small animals, educate the public on their care, and find forever homes and rescue placement for healthy adoptable animals."
/// Disclosure: I have no affiliation, except for donating, buying rat/guinea pig/bunny swag, and lurking on social media
 
JAYoung
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: So is he gonna do sort of a Jimmy Carter thing and travel around helping people with bee infestations after he retires from office?


Habitat for Honey.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.