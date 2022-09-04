 Skip to content
(Zillow)   When your $18 million, 25,000 sqft mansion comes with sweeping views of all the neighbors' more modest houses
    Awkward, Bathing, Rooms, Sauna, attached feature sheet, home theater, main house, Saratoga Springs, New York, Bowling  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you think seeing the poors from their mansion is a turn off for the obscenely wealthy, you haven't been paying attention. Flaunting your wealth and rubbing it in the face of everyone is half the reason these people want to become rich in the first place.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ostentation overload.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is not one comfortable square inch in that entire house
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Ostentation overload.


And then you get to that second kitchen, and it's like you've stumbled onto the set of 2001.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Ostentation overload.


"The place is like a museum. It's very beautiful, very cold, and you're not allowed to touch anything." - Ferris Bueller
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: There is not one comfortable square inch in that entire house


I've never had anxiety to the point it would cause a problem. I don't think I could spend much time in that place. My mind would be screaming at me to escape.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked the ivy growing on one of the buildings.

And the pattern in the bricks outside was nice enough.

Everything else felt:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you wanted to know what one of Dexter's kill rooms would look like on the set of Downton Abbey.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: If you wanted to know what one of Dexter's kill rooms would look like on the set of Downton Abbey.
[Fark user image image 425x275]


That would be one hell of a crossover show
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does the monkey butler come with the place or is it extra?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/can it train other monkeys to be butlers?
 
Sass-O-Rev [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That house is weapons-grade ugly.
 
jaerik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Love the interior design theme, it's very Early... Everything.
 
boozehat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Makes any room that Trump decorates look fairly livable.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Monkey waiter sighted.

Get your own here like the other wealthy people
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That is definitely gratuitous.
Still, it hasn't stopped the question of wondering which long-lost relative they'd believe would need shelter...
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WTF is this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only person that should be allowed to own something like this, is a doctor that cures child cancer.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Ostentation overload.


Beat me to it
 
polle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
tell me you wanted to be a French King without telling me you wanted to be a French King.
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There would be one long staircase just going up,
And one even longer coming down,
And one more leading nowhere, just for show.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The two huge dog beds inside the master bedroom almost conveyed some empathy.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: WTF is this?

[Fark user image 370x388]


The rich have very specific fetishes.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: WTF is this?

[Fark user image 370x388]


Figure 2.1. Clearly evil merry-go-round horse with slightly lecherous mickey.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Megathuma: I liked the ivy growing on one of the buildings.

And the pattern in the bricks outside was nice enough.

Everything else felt:

[Fark user image 850x524]


The owner probably has a miniature pet giraffe and speaks Russian.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mariano Rivera's house??

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Where's the housing for the "staff?"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That thing is gaudy as hell. WTF is wrong with rich people?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

2wolves: Where's the housing for the "staff?"


Underground, where they can't be seen.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Too bad the inside is entirely and completely tasteless. It's like a Trump decorated it. farking awful. Burn it down.
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

amigafin: The only person that should be allowed to own something like this, is a doctor that cures child cancer.


cures I think you mean causes
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More-a-Lardo
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Not the kitchen of a classy person like myself
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Mariano Rivera's house??

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


Aww, cat wheel with leetle matching pillow and sofa!

Hehe, I think I will call the decor in that house tastefully gaudy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Megathuma: I liked the ivy growing on one of the buildings.

And the pattern in the bricks outside was nice enough.

Everything else felt:

[Fark user image image 850x524]


That lion is just tired of all their shiat. He is so done.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The catch is the deed comes with the pension fund and insurance bill for the household staff which comprises of 1 butler, 1 under butler, 6 valets, 1 groundskeeper, 4 gardeners, 1 executive chef, 4 line cooks, 2 dishwashers, 1 head housekeeper, 8 cleaning maids, 2 scullery maids, 2 chauffeurs, and Chad, the pool boy
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also 6bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, wtf?

Like I get 6 en suites, and 3 guest ones, but that still leaves and extra 4 coke rooms, you could probably have gotten away with only 2 coke rooms and made in of the guest bathrooms convertible for big coke parties
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Mariano Rivera's house??

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


Someone did not think that through re: playing cards
Or, maybe it's a trump casino <chuckle>
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: bearded clamorer: Ostentation overload.

And then you get to that second kitchen, and it's like you've stumbled onto the set of 2001.


My thought was "is this the same house?"
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
God damn.  If they had a cat and had to take it to the vet, they'd have to start hunting about a week before.  Close ALL the doors!
 
championofux
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lacks mini giraffes
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, since I'm Bruce Wayne, I'll take it. I'll put in the Batcave later.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: buckeyebrain: Mariano Rivera's house??

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

Someone did not think that through re: playing cards
Or, maybe it's a trump casino <chuckle>


No Top Secret folders on display.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Binx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The one problem I have with this home is that they have a bowling alley with only one lane. So you've got a bowling alley and you can't even host a birthday party in it. What kind of farked up priorities do these people have!
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gauche

It isn't just ice cream. I'll stop here.
 
germ78
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That kitchen looks like one for a person who has never set foot in one in their lives. The personal cooks for these people must absolutely hate them for it.
 
thornhill
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
JFC that house is filled with a lot of crap. I'm surprised they didn't remove some of it for the listing photos (or they did and it was a lot worse).

And drop ceilings in the basement?!
 
adj_m
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This makes my eyes hurt. It'd be like living inside one of those 'spot the object' puzzles. If you ever drop your keys in that house, let 'em go, because man, they're gone.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

downstairs: There is not one comfortable square inch in that entire house


The dog/cat ramp to the window dog/cat bed looks pretty comfy. But, yeah, not much going for humans.
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

2wolves: Where's the housing for the "staff?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
