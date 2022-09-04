 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera) Hero Doctors Without Borders is operating a hospital train in Ukraine that transports sick and injured people from the front lines to safety in the west. And yes, pets are allowed on board, too   (aljazeera.com) divider line
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How you say MASH in Ukrainian?
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

inner ted: How you say MASH in Ukrainian?


ALDA
 
proton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

inner ted: How you say MASH in Ukrainian?


мобільний армійський хірургічний госпіталь.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And I'm sure some pigshiat conscript will shoot at it.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's many physicians that will tell you that a pet's presence is a big boost to patient recovery
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I'm sure there's many physicians that will tell you that a pet's presence is a big boost to patient recovery


Of course advanced imaging techniques really help the doctors.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also, it seems I need to renew my membership with Médecins Sans Frontières when payday hits
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I'm sure there's many physicians that will tell you that a pet's presence is a big boost to patient recovery


They can also sometimes help with the lab reports and cat scans.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've got mad respect for any doctor, nurse or allied health professional working with MSF. These people go into these situations to treat people regardless of politics, religion, and identity. They're there to save lives. They do so knowing they risk being treated as enemy combatants or far worse. They're willing to give their lives in simple pursuit of the goal that no person dies preventably, and that others may live.

They're far better people than I ever will be.
 
