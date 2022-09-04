 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Residents cry over spilled milk. Lots of dumped milk, actually. Since the 1970's by some accounts. So much and for so long, it's turned red. *hork* And it may be seeping into the groundwater. The company behind the mess appreciates everyone's concern   (youtube.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those who would rather read
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: For those who would rather read


Thank you!

I didn't learn this shiat to be an illiterate tool like subby.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White, rural people problems. You vote for it, you own it
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: For those who would rather read


Well of course, who needs a video?  There's no use eyeing over spilled milk
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll come up with a cheesy joke eventually. Until then, I'll go awhey.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excess Toxic Milk is the name of my Heart thrash cover band.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see stuff like this and I wonder:

"How does America have so few shootings?"
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do those rural folk understand how many potential yachts it would cost the company's shareholders to change their practices and remediate that site?
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A solution for every problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sell it as 40+ year ground aged cheese.

Gourmet

Luxury insider & Forbes could do a video on it and then within 6 months the problem will be solved.

The red coloring of the cheese is due to the many beneficial microorganisms and minerals present in this unique product.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"I think it was probably just a misunderstanding, unknown knowledge of what needed to be done in this circumstance."

Riiiight.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who would tolerate this?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's turned red

Has anyone notified the SCP Foundation?
 
oldfool
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why bother, life will make its own choices.
And we will endure or pass as is our nature.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Smelly, potentially toxic dumping in Beaver County has neighbors concerned

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of double entendres suddenly cried out in terror and were  silenced.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Next time I buy beaver cheese, I'm going to confirm it comes from real beavers.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA: "
But Cooney wants to know why the company initially ignored his concerns.

"We've called and complained and everything," Cooney said. He and his neighbors worry that Dairy Farmers of America have put their safety at risk, and they want soil testing done immediately to determine if it's contaminated.

"I want some remediation answers. I'm not going to listen to them say, 'Well, we can look into it, blah, blah, blah,' No! I want a detailed plan, okay. 'Here's what we're going to do, and we're going to drill and see how far we have to go,' " Meadows said."

IOW: My privilege is not being respected!!!!

These two don't strike me as the "please raise my taxes to support more regulations types"

ksltv.comView Full Size
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Like 25 years ago the Hilmar cheese plant near where most of my family lives got in trouble for similar stuff. Something like dumping the protein filled waste water so much that the soil stopped aerating. Which sounds kinda bad, but the real bad part was that flys could breed on the top soil. It's all dairyland so it took awhile before people realized what was really happening there are already so dang many. All I remember for a bit my grandma had a fan outside her front door just to keep them away so they didn't get in as easily. And paying my like 2 cents a fly to run around and kill them. I went to each window and made just over 2$ by the time I was got bored.
 
JRoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

toraque: Smelly, potentially toxic dumping in Beaver County has neighbors concerned

I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of double entendres suddenly cried out in terror and were  silenced.


He who felt it, dealt it.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But Cooney wants to know why the company initially ignored his concerns

Because unless you alert the national media, big companies won't do shiat. It's really rather common
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zerkalo: White, rural people problems. You vote for it, you own it


You can't be certain who they voted for but either way, the government agency in their area is taking action to fix the problem.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: FTA: "
But Cooney wants to know why the company initially ignored his concerns.

"We've called and complained and everything," Cooney said. He and his neighbors worry that Dairy Farmers of America have put their safety at risk, and they want soil testing done immediately to determine if it's contaminated.

"I want some remediation answers. I'm not going to listen to them say, 'Well, we can look into it, blah, blah, blah,' No! I want a detailed plan, okay. 'Here's what we're going to do, and we're going to drill and see how far we have to go,' " Meadows said."

IOW: My privilege is not being respected!!!!

These two don't strike me as the "please raise my taxes to support more regulations types"

[ksltv.com image 850x477]


Their request is reasonable. Some big corporation is breaking the law and putting their safety at risk. It is perfectly reasonable to demand action.

The government is stepping in to make the corporation fix the situation.
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: FTA: "
But Cooney wants to know why the company initially ignored his concerns.

"We've called and complained and everything," Cooney said. He and his neighbors worry that Dairy Farmers of America have put their safety at risk, and they want soil testing done immediately to determine if it's contaminated.

"I want some remediation answers. I'm not going to listen to them say, 'Well, we can look into it, blah, blah, blah,' No! I want a detailed plan, okay. 'Here's what we're going to do, and we're going to drill and see how far we have to go,' " Meadows said."

IOW: My privilege is not being respected!!!!

These two don't strike me as the "please raise my taxes to support more regulations types"

[ksltv.com image 850x477]


I would bet my hat the words "job killing regulations" has passed his lips
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Their request is reasonable. Some big corporation is breaking the law and putting their safety at risk. It is perfectly reasonable to demand action.

The government is stepping in to make the corporation fix the situation.


I am dubious of this claim.

I am more of the mind of "why was the company able to do this to begin with and get away with it for so long?"

Hence the company ignored these people at first, because it could.

I am sure the company will be upset over the $10,000 fine they will be asked to pay.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Since my home has a resident yogurt maker producing about 5 batches a week we have a lot of excess whey, and I tell you what, using some of that occasionally to fertilize the container garden has produced some of the nicest cucumbers I've ever grown. Unfortunately the pepper garden is only going to produce jalapenos this year as the early summer was too mild for any of the more interesting varieties to fully establish themselves.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No one seems to have asked why they're dumping milk. Is it expired? Contaminated? Why dump thousands of liters of milk into a holding pond?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Hyjamon: FTA: "
But Cooney wants to know why the company initially ignored his concerns.

"We've called and complained and everything," Cooney said. He and his neighbors worry that Dairy Farmers of America have put their safety at risk, and they want soil testing done immediately to determine if it's contaminated.

"I want some remediation answers. I'm not going to listen to them say, 'Well, we can look into it, blah, blah, blah,' No! I want a detailed plan, okay. 'Here's what we're going to do, and we're going to drill and see how far we have to go,' " Meadows said."

IOW: My privilege is not being respected!!!!

These two don't strike me as the "please raise my taxes to support more regulations types"

[ksltv.com image 850x477]

I would bet my hat the words "job killing regulations" has passed his lips


Cleaning this it costs money.

Dumping milk or whey is a nasty business. You would think "But it's not toxic chemicals, it's organic, so that's fine". It really isn't. The concentration of proteins in the liquid so high that bacteria that grows on it to decompose this stuff rapidly uses up all the oxygen in the body of water where it is dumped to. Then the anaerobic bacteria takes over and that usually produces lots of stink...
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: No one seems to have asked why they're dumping milk. Is it expired? Contaminated? Why dump thousands of liters of milk into a holding pond?


"For decades, the hill was a dumping site for whey, a liquid derived from cheese production..."

Essentially it is industrial by-product that they just dump it on the ground instead of properly clean it up.

It's kind of like the city would decide "The sewage treatment plant is too expensive to build, let's dump all the sanitary sewage into the river".
 
