(Tampa Bay Times)   Baby brings a rattle, toddler brings a gun. Tis' the Florida way   (tampabay.com) divider line
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dumpster or Deathsentance?
DNRTFA.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mom got charged. Good. What kind of child abuser leaves a toddler unarmed and unable to defend itself?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Mom got charged. Good. What kind of child abuser leaves a toddler unarmed and unable to defend itself?


No, the toddler was armed. But the baby was. You don't arm babies until they're at least 6 months old, everyone knows that.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER SAMBA!


RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER SAMBA!


RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER SAMBA!


RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER SAMBA!

RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER SAMBA!

RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER SAMBA!


CHA CHA CHA....BLAM!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TAMPA - A 3-year-old child accidentally shot a 5-month-old baby in Tampa's Sulphur Springs neighborhood, and a woman in the house at the time of the incident was arrested, according to city police.

How do we know it was an accident? The kid could just be an asshole.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
baby rattler:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And a sign out on the old stagecoach stop and current giftshop at Tortilla Flat on the old Apache Trail:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Three Year Old is charged with Gun Molestation with great bodily harm.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: TAMPA - A 3-year-old child accidentally shot a 5-month-old baby in Tampa's Sulphur Springs neighborhood, and a woman in the house at the time of the incident was arrested, according to city police.

How do we know it was an accident? The kid could just be an asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bzdrummer: [Fark user image 425x174]


Ah, the clever 'which twin did it?' scenario.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way to stop a bad toddler with a gun is a good toddler with a gun.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Children should not be able to access firearms"

"...shall not be infringed." That 3-year-old needs to take his case all the way to SCOTUS.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just cut it off...
Fark Florida
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They start the whole from my cold dead hands thing early in life in that neck of the woods.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: edmo: Mom got charged. Good. What kind of child abuser leaves a toddler unarmed and unable to defend itself?

No, the toddler was armed. But the baby was. You don't arm babies until they're at least 6 months old, everyone knows that.


My bad. I sold all my guns a few years ago and obviously I don't even understand all the rules anymore.
 
skyotter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not one of you sick farks has asked whether the gun is okay.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's one tough 5 month old.  Takes a bullet and shrugs it off like it's nothing.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Children should not be able to access firearms, and moreover, guns should always be stored in a locked safe with the ammo stored separately."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
DeathSantis to call for mandatory arming of all babies
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tis' the Florida way

No subby, it's the American way.  Because to many Americans, having access to guns is more important than the lives and safety of others.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

someonelse: The only way to stop a bad toddler with a gun is a good toddler with a gun.


Came here to say this.  Glad it's been covered.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, when does the toddler get arrested for performing a gunbortion?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pacify this, mothersucker.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
why didn't she have her infant wearing a bullet proof onesie?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I feel so much safer now.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

toraque: TAMPA - A 3-year-old child accidentally shot a 5-month-old baby in Tampa's Sulphur Springs neighborhood, and a woman in the house at the time of the incident was arrested, according to city police.

How do we know it was an accident? The kid could just be an asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: edmo: Mom got charged. Good. What kind of child abuser leaves a toddler unarmed and unable to defend itself?

No, the toddler was armed. But the baby was. You don't arm babies until they're at least 6 months old, everyone knows that.


That's all going to change as soon as they remove those ungodly restrictions on gun ownership by the unborn.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's mystifying that completely untrained children who have never even touched a gun have a supernatural ability to perform accidental headshots at will. They're like toddler John Wicks. Police could get lessons from them
/really though this happens way too often and is an absolute condemnation on the state of our society
 
70Ford
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Cafe Threads: edmo: Mom got charged. Good. What kind of child abuser leaves a toddler unarmed and unable to defend itself?

No, the toddler was armed. But the baby was. You don't arm babies until they're at least 6 months old, everyone knows that.

My bad. I sold all my guns a few years ago and obviously I don't even understand all the rules anymore.


You know the rules and so do I.
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: baby rattler:

[Fark user image 587x306]

And a sign out on the old stagecoach stop and current giftshop at Tortilla Flat on the old Apache Trail:

[Fark user image 527x395]


First time I ever saw a copperhead with a rattle on his tail. Huh
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skyotter: Not one of you sick farks has asked whether the gun is okay.


Now that sounds like the Texas I know!...or Wyoming..or Florida...or Alabama....or Missouri...or Idaho....or...

"But we dont have a problem, no! Not at all! Kids get shot everyday everywhere right?....what?...They Dont? ......really?...."
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Normally their older brother Joey would be around to prevent shiat like this from happening, but he was busy going to the store with grandma to get more Ovaltine.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's the Price of Freedom. Nothing is more important than The Gun. Blessed be The Gun.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bslim: RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER SAMBA!


RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER SAMBA!


RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER SAMBA!


RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER SAMBA!

RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER SAMBA!

RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER SAMBA!


CHA CHA CHA....BLAM!



Responsible Gun Owner
Youtube gvfNtmZBPBk
 
