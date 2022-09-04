 Skip to content
Pope Francis beatifies the William Henry Harrison of popes
21
    Pope, Pope John Paul II, Pope Francis, John Paul, VATICAN CITY, Albino Luciani, St. Peter's Square  
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When a Pope dies, is he being promoted or fired?
 
Professor Duck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Petitions for Pope Lando next?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: When a Pope dies, is he being promoted or fired?


It is not always clear.  For instance, for Formosus it was both - a couple times each
 
Katwang
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pope Francis was short for this Earth because he was a fan of sick beats.
Thanks Dr. Dre.
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Professor Duck: Petitions for Pope Lando next?


Lando is in, mufo flew the millennium falcon...

Pedo-titions tho?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Mediocre Presidents (The Simpsons)
Bslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"John Paul I, a briefly serving pontiff who distinguished himself with his humility and cheerfulness, and whose abrupt death in his bedroom in 1978 shocked the world and fueled suspicions for years about his demise"
*A conspiracy more shocking than The Assassination of Kurt Cobain by Courtney Love
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark the catholic church.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
John Paul I did a lot for the church. He took on corruption with Michael Corleone in Godfather III or something like that...

WTF did happen in Godfather III?
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Professor Duck: Petitions for Pope Lando next?


Calrissian or Norris?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a load of bollocks.
 
DVD
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Fark the catholic church.

For $1000 you can be forgiven of 10 sins that you intend to commit this year!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pope Frankie: Anyone here object to 'Saint John Paul I'?
God: *THUNDER*LIGHTNING*POURING RAIN*
PF: Anyone...

God: I give up.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Beatification is kind of a back-handed compliment. You're just a local minor league saint, not a big time Saint. You're like Crash Davis except you're not supposed to get laid.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bslim: "John Paul I, a briefly serving pontiff who distinguished himself with his humility and cheerfulness, and whose abrupt death in his bedroom in 1978 shocked the world and fueled suspicions for years about his demise"
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 625x1029]

*A conspiracy more shocking than The Assassination of Kurt Cobain by Courtney Love


Go on...

Why does streaming bloody music play the worst of hole after nirvana?
R they farking w us?
Ground computer to satellite computer
Farking with
Aye, fark with
Foo fighters farking dead air...
And its farking always like in bloom or suffer the servants into malibu
Chrissssake

/I like live through this but haha it's a kurt album
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but it's just bullsh*t to me
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Last year, Francis approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of John Paul I - that of the recovery of a critically ill 11-year-old girl in 2011 in Buenos Aires, the hometown of the current pope. Now a young woman, Candela Giarda told a Vatican press conference last week via a video message that she had wanted to attend the ceremony but couldn't because she recently broke a foot working out in a gym.

If only there was some kind of magical, lets say miraculous even, way that her foot could be healed so she could attend.  But magic isn't real, ah well.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Popehat

"Santo, subito!, Santo, subito!"
 
Mindlock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Aar1012: John Paul I did a lot for the church. He took on corruption with Michael Corleone in Godfather III or something like that...

WTF did happen in Godfather III?


You should get your keyboard checked or have it replaced because your "I" key seems to be malfunctioning.  Looks like when you press it twice in a row it accidentally adds a third one in.

After all, everyone knows there wasn't a third Godfather.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ProfessorTerguson: /I like live through this but haha it's a kurt album


Celebrity Skin is a Billy Corgan album.  I assume you don't care for him?
 
