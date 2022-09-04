 Skip to content
Fasttalkersfight forfairfrequenters flattery.
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This was no amateur night - the fair welcomed licensed and experienced bid-callers from the greater Lehigh Valley region and the surrounding area to compete in the inaugural competition.

When bid calling is outlawed, only outlaws will bid call.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WATCH: First-ever Bid-Calling Contest thrills Allentown Fair-goers at Farmerama Theatre

"Thrills" might be overselling it just a little, doncha think?
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Thrills" might be overselling it just a little, doncha think?

The audience is made up of Amish and Mennonites.  These people TALK faster than they've ever driven.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
John Moschitta Jr unavailable for comment.

/mainly because nobody could understand him
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: John Moschitta Jr unavailable for comment.

/mainly because nobody could understand him


You fark with the bull, you get the horn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
