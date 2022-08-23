 Skip to content
(MercoPress)   Cops arrest scammers selling citizenship of an independent Antarctic territory with lower taxes and the possibility of a noble title, all ruled over by an emperor penguin. OK, that last is false, but it's just as believable as the rest   (en.mercopress.com) divider line
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The way climate change is going, putting up a bit of scratch to be landed gentry with a noble title sounds like a solid investment

All hail the Penguin King!
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


Bank of Antarctica
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
fark em
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Change the ruler to a fat, orange idiot and you'll MAGA lot of money.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Change the ruler to a fat, orange idiot and you'll MAGA lot of money.


The crooks and the rubes are in southern Italy, so I rather doubt that.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've noticed McMurdo Station was getting crowded.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not sure how that's different than the Randians selling property in "galt's gulch"...
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Paging P Barnes to the soverign citizen thread!
 
guinsu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Libertarian fantasies are so boring.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wtf are these guys operating out of ITALY for gawsakes? They should have used Nigeria or India where the scammers just give the local pigs a cut of the profits and they can operate with impunity

The stupid, it burns
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Your papers, please...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
