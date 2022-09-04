 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   GTA: NYC   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    Manhattan, driver of a silver Toyota Rav-4, black Mercedes-Benz, Crime, armed robbery, Upper East Side  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do Wall Street next.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Drug deal gone bad?
Why did they have $20K in cash in a backpack and how did the guys in the stolen Mercedes know they had it?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
See what happens when you don't agree to go bowling, Niko?
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who cares? Not like your gonna go to jail anyhow.

Thanks Progressives.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Saw the video on Reddit.  It's nuts.
 
Spego
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All you had to do was follow the damn train, CJ!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Saw the video on Reddit.  It's nuts.


Reddit? What's that, some sort of website?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Omar hitting a dealer? Or inside knowledge of a bar's cash drop?
 
jman144
‘’ less than a minute ago  
$20,000 dollars? Did they rob a carriage on horseback? Is this 1750?
 
