Day 193 of WW3: Ukraine nuclear plant loses power. Constant artillery fire has prompted fears of a radiation disaster the International Red Cross says would cause a major humanitarian catastrophe. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion
16
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  



 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need some really huge fans stationed outside the nuclear plant to blow the stuff back to Russia.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Been a while since I've popped in here. I really hope there's some consequences for the orcs and their nuclear shenanigans throughout the war. You know, besides the obvious soldier losses.

/🇺🇦
 
Shock434
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think "normal" is gone for good...
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62786447
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shock434: I think "normal" is gone for good...
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62786447


For lots of reasons, but also that one.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, if a country causes a nuclear catastrophe, purposefully, in a different country, shouldn't that be equivalent to using WMD/nukes, and be treated as such?
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: So, if a country causes a nuclear catastrophe, purposefully, in a different country, shouldn't that be equivalent to using WMD/nukes, and be treated as such?


Yes.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Russia destroys grain silos 1 hour ago.


Maybe precedes some Russian "gestures of good will" of getting TFO?

/Seems Russian to break anything they can't have
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: So, if a country causes a nuclear catastrophe, purposefully, in a different country, shouldn't that be equivalent to using WMD/nukes, and be treated as such?


No. Why would it?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Missed being on here yesterday, as we we're finally seeing my deceased dad off. Anything major happen, or is it still pretty much Ukraine kicking ass but under radio silence?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x269]


A fun game to play:

Which will Russians run out of first? The initial allocation of artillery or helicopters? Helicopters has a head start but artillery is catching up quickly.


 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
qorkfiend

mehhhhhh: So, if a country causes a nuclear catastrophe, purposefully, in a different country, shouldn't that be equivalent to using WMD/nukes, and be treated as such?

No. Why would it?

It would be nuclear terrorism and should be dealt with by the world as such.
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: So, if a country causes a nuclear catastrophe, purposefully, in a different country, shouldn't that be equivalent to using WMD/nukes, and be treated as such?


It's not just any country, Ukraine is Europe's breadbasket. Salting the earth with radiation is a crime against the entire continent, including parts of northern Africa which depend on Ukraine's grain shipments.

Not that knowing any of this makes it any less stressful.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hooferatheart: qorkfiendmehhhhhh: So, if a country causes a nuclear catastrophe, purposefully, in a different country, shouldn't that be equivalent to using WMD/nukes, and be treated as such?

No. Why would it?It would be nuclear terrorism and should be dealt with by the world as such.


The world's never had to deal with "nuclear terrorism"
 
