(Fox News)   Mass panic forced the early closure of Minnesota State Fair. Sources say deep fried butter on stick ran out causing the mayhem   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Minnesota, Police, Tim Pawlenty, Saint Paul, Minnesota, Minnesota State Fair, Fox Broadcasting Company, police response, Ali Jo  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning.

fontfolly.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Minnesota nice, ya you betcha.

/ born and raised in MN
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Spectators confirmed it was a fair fight.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One of the guys fighting looked like the Marlboro Man.  Or maybe that was because he smoked Marlboros.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damned Finnish and Norwegian sunzabiatches always manage to ruin a good time.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe corralling people into a tight crowd then pepper spraying them isn't the best tactic on the part of the cops.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, thanked law enforcement for their response to the disruption.

Is this an odd way to structure this sentence or am I reading too much into it.  The placement of political party  that way seems nefarious.  Tim Waltz, a pervert,...Or maybe it was done to try to convey irony that a democrat was thanking the police.

/an (R) or (D) would have sufficed
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, no one got shot, so as far as America is concerned this one is a win.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
LOL.  Americans are too ungovernable to be allowed to gather in groups.  Fair's closed!  Everybody go home and get on your screens, where everything is just the way you want it to be and nobody gets in your way!
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mmmmmm. Shame stick 2.0.

/The original shame stick is a stick of butter and a bowl of sugar.
 
scanman61
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Maybe corralling people into a tight crowd then pepper spraying them isn't the best tactic on the part of the cops.


"Hey, look, three people having a fistfight.  Let's break out the crowd fogger and cause a MASS PANIC!!"
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Maybe corralling people into a tight crowd then pepper spraying them isn't the best tactic on the part of the cops.


But that's the fun part!

Pepperidge farms remembers when they'd just arrest the two or three idiots and folks would go back to having a good time.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Maybe corralling people into a tight crowd then pepper spraying them isn't the best tactic on the part of the cops.


I have phone issues with posting pics so I'll just suggest the visual: BLM activists to Minnesota wipipo first time?.jpg
 
