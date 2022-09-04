 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Ruh-roh   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

888 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2022 at 7:12 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
10m? Isn't that like three feet?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Zoinks!
 
The Envoy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: 10m? Isn't that like three feet?


You're just being obscure on purpose - it's actually about 1/20th of a furlong

/not sure why this got greenlit, honestly
//minor incident, ride stopped, safety procedures worked as advertised
///meh?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aaaaargh! Tinyfists!
 
tuxq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Guest behavioral incident"
aka someone didn't teach their kids how to act right
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Ragin' Asian: 10m? Isn't that like three feet?

You're just being obscure on purpose - it's actually about 1/20th of a furlong

/not sure why this got greenlit, honestly
//minor incident, ride stopped, safety procedures worked as advertised
///meh?


The country's flora and fauna decided to take a weekend off from killing people so, you know, slow news day in Australia.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CSB time

I had my niece and taking her to Epcot for the first time. We had been trying to get on Test Track all day but it kept closing on us because of storms. It eventually opened like an hour before closing. Just as we were getting in the car someone got out on the wrong side after riding. Instead of going back through the car they jumped onto the track and "slap" went emergency stop. Everyone had to leave and get off the ride while they then walked the track and have every car had to test again. We did get to ride it but because we made a special trip back to Epcot via park hop two days later.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Would've gotten away with it too, wasnt for you kids"
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They don't say what the little shiat did to get the ride stopped. I feel like it's an important part of the story..
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Ragin' Asian: 10m? Isn't that like three feet?

You're just being obscure on purpose - it's actually about 1/20th of a furlong

/not sure why this got greenlit, honestly
//minor incident, ride stopped, safety procedures worked as advertised
///meh?

The country's flora and fauna decided to take a weekend off from killing people so, you know, slow news day in Australia.


You kidding me?  Every media outlet would be publishing, "They're just trying to lull you into complacency!  Do not be fooled!" articles if that happened
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.