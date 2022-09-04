 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Good news for doomsayers: A potential X-class solar flare is pointed at Earth and will destroy us   (sports.yahoo.com)
48
    More: Cool, Sun, Geomagnetic storm, Coronal mass ejection, Solar wind, Solar flare, Aurora, powerful solar flares, Corona  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yaaaaas
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Finally, we deserve it
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
5% chance. Don't get me all atremble for that.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
X-class flare?

Fark user image
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
About damn time now down before mighty Ra you puny christians.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
King Something
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
bdub77
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you're in a cult, ANY cult, even a political one, especially a political one, you should definitely find some Kool Aid.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, it's no giant meteor but it might suffice.
 
fat boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com

Maybe we could nuke it.

Maybe we could nuke it.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: 5% chance. Don't get me all atremble for that.


5% that there will be a flare.  I wonder what the odds are for damage if there is one.  Size of flare, direction of it, any other factors....
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least we'll get a nice light show as we go
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Well, it's no giant meteor but it might suffice.


We tried plague; I bet solar flare will wimp out on us too.
 
bdub77
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's those X-force flares that really disrupt powerlines.

external-preview.redd.it
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user image

tease


tease
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fat boy: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 296x170]
Maybe we could nuke it.


Someone give Trump a sharpie and maybe at least we can save Alabama.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Byline: Thu, September 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM

Again, would have been nice to know this 3 days ago.

/Sister-in-law texted us last night to tell us about some cool northern lights
//after they had faded :eyeroll:
 
Spikescape
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stop threatening us all with a good time and never delivering, Space Weather Prediction Center.
 
tekmo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I found it funny that it was Yahoo Sports that was showing that article...
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The current probability that Sunspot region 3089 will produce an X-class flare is 5 per cent

but thanks for clicking our sensational story anyway
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user image

bring it on


bring it on
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But I was going to go to the Disaster Area concert that day
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
my body is ready
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lovesandwich: I found it funny that it was Yahoo Sports that was showing that article...


The editor is out sick at Yahoo Serious
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I want information about solar phenomena or civilization ending catastrophies, I always turn to Yahoo Sports.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm ready.
trekmovie.com
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: JasonOfOrillia: Well, it's no giant meteor but it might suffice.

We tried plague; I bet solar flare will wimp out on us too.


Maybe we could do something with toads, or locusts.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The world without internet for a week. Sounds like a good disaster or disaster/comedy film.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I'm ready.
[trekmovie.com image 850x478]


I'm fine living in forever Picard future Christmas.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 630x480]


Came for this. Leaving satisfied.

/ have a senzu bean
 
buravirgil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A carrington level event would definitely set humanity back a few hundred years. It would be interesting to say the least!
 
Artist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Much better source of information.

https://www.spaceweather.com
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anybody know how this solar flare activity compares to that which preceded the 19th century Telegraph interruption of service.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: [Fark user image image 600x600]

bring it on


Fark user image
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"X" is only the largest class of flare because they stopped the scale there. Back in 2003-ish we had flares which would have been in the next letter category if one existed. We survived.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's always an Arquillian Battle Cruiser, or a Corillian Death Ray, or an intergalactic plague that is about to wipe out all life on this miserable little planet, and the only way these people can get on with their happy lives is that they DO NOT KNOW ABOUT IT!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yeah, i guess it's a show on the teevee - gimme a break, i'm old
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hegelsghost: Anybody know how this solar flare activity compares to that which preceded the 19th century Telegraph interruption of service.


Similar and different from that which followed the 21st century one.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's NOT that bad.  It could mess up GPS, satellites etc.

https://www.solarham.net/
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bob Seger - Sunspot Baby
Youtube ujTTjt5VkZM
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user image
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What number X? X1? X20? There is a big difference. The historical ones were like X25.
 
