Just a typical Thursday night in Wisconsin
8
    Madison, Wisconsin, bar, incident report, downtown Madison, MADISON  
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What  a beautiful religious police state you farks
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What  a beautiful religious police state you farks


Concur
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creidiki
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What else is there to do in Wisconsin?
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lol, wow. I am a drunken ultra liberal who lives in a red part of Wisconsin (Madison where this happened  is mini-Portlandia on a lake). I'm   actually surprised. I suppose it was all college kids coming back to school. College starts on Thursday here.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What  a beautiful religious police state you farks


This is the part of Wisconsin that the religious police state people want to invade and execute everyone.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: waxbeans: What  a beautiful religious police state you farks

This is the part of Wisconsin that the religious police state people want to invade and execute everyone.


Well, means one of two things - either A: some owner decided to 100% ignore the law - and that seems unlikely - the consequences farking suck for breaking that one, and at over 100?  Yeah that's not gonna be a sane decision.  Or B: someone down thataway is pumping out at least plausible fake ID's like crazy.  I'd be looking for them, myself

/yeah everywhere has fake ID's
//but most of them are obvious trash
///if this really was a mostly fake ID situation even bouncers weren't catching, someone's making some quality
 
