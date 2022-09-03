 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 905: "Above or Below" Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
22
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

59 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2022 at 12:01 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Above or Below

Description: Show us photos taken from a perspective that is either obviously above or obviously below the subject.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0121 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/Fruit Salad Plant viewed from 40' above
//also called the Swiss Cheese Plant or Mexican Breadfruit
/// its botanical name is pretty cool too: Monstera deliciosa
///Dutchmans Reef, St Thomas
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Downtown Vancouver BC from Mt. Seymour
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chamonix, France
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIMG0866 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/hawksbill turtle feeding
//St Thomas USVI
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size




/ceiling, St Patrick's Cathedral
//NYC
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unidentified fish
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Osprey hovering
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hooded Merganser ducklings practicing predation on some poor turtle
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Bacon And Sausage"

Yes, that is their names.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Tomato and Serrano"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Ocean City Boardwalk Entrance"
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hotel Delirium


My day job used to keep me on the road for 90-100 nights a year.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jagged Edge


Kauai, Hawai'i
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

St Louis Arch from Below by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Band Performance by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.