(CNN)   Memphis kindergarten teacher does enough running to stay in shape, but not enough to outrun her kidnappers on her Friday morning jog. One person in custody so far, but the teacher is still missing   (cnn.com) divider line
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm a guy and though some do I don't carry my weapon when running but I always carry OC spray with it ready to go. If you go that route, suck it up and spray yourself so the effects aren't new to you the first time you have to employ it as you fight for your life.

Women joggers/walkers should ideally be in pairs or if they're solo, a big dog/OC spray. It isn't fair but it is what it is, not much sense to be found in saying otherwise.

Also, a GoPro.

Bad guys aren't looking for you specifically but they are looking for anybody that'd be an easy win and your job is to not fit that bill. It is about as basic of a truth as can be but with crimes of opportunity, anything you can do to make yourself less of an appealing target works in your favor.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's in the news, it's gotta be a white woman, probably blonde.

*checks article*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gilligan13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lEFTIST???
Good.
May the gods have mercy on your soul.

fark Leftists.....any divine punishment is earned
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Since it's in the news, it's gotta be a white woman, probably blonde.

*checks article*

[Fark user image image 200x190]


And add to that this scumbags:
https://bravebooks.us/?utm_source=geniusmonkey&utm_medium=display&utm_campaign=culture&gmpsid=105014898
Are bring advertising here in the same time.  Jfc
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Memphis kindergarten teacher...is still missing

The cops have narrowed it down to 25-30 "persons of interest"
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't look like a 4:30AM photo.
Who jogs at 4:30 AM?
That's about the worst possible time you could decide to go for a jog.
Who kidnaps a white woman?
None of this makes sense.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I caught a glimpse of a picture of her smiling last night when scanning throigh articles but didn't read the article and something about it reminded me of a friend from high school.

... Emily is a kindergarten teacher in Colorado who runs every morning.  And they don't even look alike.  Just something about the smile, I guess.  Still kinda weirds me out to have made that connection without the other details.

I think she usually runs at 5-6am.  She said she needs it to wake up in the morning,  and people go then because it gives them a chance for a long run then a shower before they have to get to work.  And it's cooler than running at other times of the day.  (Coldest is typically just after the sun comes up)
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA: She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts, the police said in an alert.

Who kidnapped her? The fashion police?
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MIRV888: That doesn't look like a 4:30AM photo.
Who jogs at 4:30 AM?
That's about the worst possible time you could decide to go for a jog.
Who kidnaps a white woman?
None of this makes sense.


I live a couple of miles out of town, but a still pretty populated area and I see crazy farks jogging from about 4:30am on.  They're gonna get eaten by Bigfoot, I know it.
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Headline seems like passive aggressive mysogyny. This shiat ain't funny
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She's a billionaires heir so that really changes the narrative.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MIRV888: That doesn't look like a 4:30AM photo.
Who jogs at 4:30 AM?
That's about the worst possible time you could decide to go for a jog.
Who kidnaps a white woman?
None of this makes sense.


It makes a hell of a lot more sense when you include the fact that she's an heiress to Orgill Inc, a 3.2 billion dollar company.
 
wxboy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gilligan13: hlehmann: Gilligan13: Father_Jack: Gilligan13: Drearyx: Gilligan13: Feel_the_velvet: Memphis kindergarten teacher...is still missing

The cops have narrowed it down to 25-30 "persons of interest"

99% Are either "undocumented immigrants" = ILLEGAL assholes

Wow.. you should probably get the fark off of the internet for a whie..  Like, the rest of your life, at least.

And you shou'd shoot yourself
Or hang yourself

Please go away.
At least until your cognitive dissonance goes away.

Go back to 4chan you racist prick

Not racist.
Not at all.
If you come across the border LEGALLY -= No Issues, and please be welcome
Otherwise......
You are a trespasser, and a Felon. And should be shot on site.

Kiss my ass you piece of shiate.
You and the others who voted for Biden are truly the cause of all woes in this country

Racist, and a violent one at that.

Not racist. Not at all.
Work and am friends with many LEGAL immigrants.

ILLEGAL Immigrants ("undocumented" according to the left") are a Plague and should be eliminated.
Guess what dumbass, a border IS a legal thing, and anyone who wants open borders is a true moron.
Please go to your "safe place" and cry.


Just exactly how much have you had to drink tonight?
 
Gilligan13
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: hlehmann:

Racist, and a violent one at that.

And, unsurprisingly, illiterate.


Funny Funny Dumb ass

I've probably got more education and degrees/certifications after my name than you can count.
Granted. You vote Left.....so.....
2>1.   Basic math. Don't worry. There are remedial courses available to you.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mods must still be asleep.
 
Theeng
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Since it's in the news, it's gotta be a white woman, probably blonde.

*checks article*

[Fark user image 200x190] [View Full Size image _x_]


it's CNN, I just assumed missing white woman as a matter of course.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Prionic Woman: Headline seems like passive aggressive mysogyny. This shiat ain't funny


Read that as passive aggressive sodomy.

Peter Griffin - Sodomy
Youtube gySZBuPp3yA
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gilligan13: Please go to your "safe place" and cry.


You're the only one that needs a safe space and is crying here.

What's the matter, some swarthy young man take your warehouse job away?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wxboy: Gilligan13: hlehmann: Gilligan13: Father_Jack: Gilligan13: Drearyx: Gilligan13: Feel_the_velvet: Memphis kindergarten teacher...is still missing

The cops have narrowed it down to 25-30 "persons of interest"

99% Are either "undocumented immigrants" = ILLEGAL assholes

Wow.. you should probably get the fark off of the internet for a whie..  Like, the rest of your life, at least.

And you shou'd shoot yourself
Or hang yourself

Please go away.
At least until your cognitive dissonance goes away.

Go back to 4chan you racist prick

Not racist.
Not at all.
If you come across the border LEGALLY -= No Issues, and please be welcome
Otherwise......
You are a trespasser, and a Felon. And should be shot on site.

Kiss my ass you piece of shiate.
You and the others who voted for Biden are truly the cause of all woes in this country

Racist, and a violent one at that.

Not racist. Not at all.
Work and am friends with many LEGAL immigrants.

ILLEGAL Immigrants ("undocumented" according to the left") are a Plague and should be eliminated.
Guess what dumbass, a border IS a legal thing, and anyone who wants open borders is a true moron.
Please go to your "safe place" and cry.

Just exactly how much have you had to drink tonight?


I see something more like this:
They're Coming to Take me Away Lyrics
Youtube 3Fn36l_z3WY
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gilligan13: Father_Jack: Gilligan13: Drearyx: Gilligan13: Feel_the_velvet: Memphis kindergarten teacher...is still missing

The cops have narrowed it down to 25-30 "persons of interest"

99% Are either "undocumented immigrants" = ILLEGAL assholes

Wow.. you should probably get the fark off of the internet for a whie..  Like, the rest of your life, at least.

And you shou'd shoot yourself
Or hang yourself

Please go away.
At least until your cognitive dissonance goes away.

Go back to 4chan you racist prick

Not racist.
Not at all.
If you come across the border LEGALLY -= No Issues, and please be welcome
Otherwise......
You are a trespasser, and a Felon. And should be shot on site.

Kiss my ass you piece of shiate.
You and the others who voted for Biden are truly the cause of all woes in this country


Nothing says mental illness like chiding others about the woes of life while at the same time advocating for shooting people they don't like.

That being said, I'm so grateful I don't have to be around you. It must be farking awful to suffer through your bullshiat.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, this thread was derailed by a drunken idiot.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gilligan13: arrogantbastich: Gilligan13: lEFTIST???
Good.
May the gods have mercy on your soul.

fark Leftists.....any divine punishment is earned

Ah yes, moral outrage from what appears to a bargain basement hypocrite. Getting ready for church this morning are we? Getting some being a douchebaggy asshole in before you have some of that sweet, sweet, absolution?

Nope, No church.
i'm a Celtic Pagan by religion.

Unfortunately, I also can think logically, unlike you or most :Leftists.

Your Duoschbaggery is what is destroying this country.


Yes, it is unfortunate you can think logically.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait, I've seen how this plays out:
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Well, this thread was derailed by a drunken idiot.


Just follow my example and be inebriated enough you don't give a shiat about the obvious troll.

fark it, just don't look.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Well, this thread was derailed by a drunken idiot.


You can probably drop the notion of them being drunk, they've quite obviously thought their position through.

They could probably have the brownshirts knock on their door to tell them to join or go in the cart and they'll all too happily show off the uniform they bought years ago while just waiting for their moment to join in....
 
Theeng
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
fark it, I'm high enough to think it's a good idea.

Paul Anka and Lisa Simpson - Just don't look
Youtube SlKao_Pox5A
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gilligan13: Deathfrogg: hlehmann:

Racist, and a violent one at that.

And, unsurprisingly, illiterate.

Funny Funny Dumb ass

I've probably got more education and degrees/certifications after my name than you can count.
Granted. You vote Left.....so.....
2>1.   Basic math. Don't worry. There are remedial courses available to you.


Unlikely, considering the massive grammatical and spelling errors, and the long history of reactionary/eliminationist nature of your posts in this forum.

This is a place for nearly everyone. A place for people to argue, make stupid jokes and roll their eyes as well as one may through a keyboard. But, y'know, when someone comes in here with a Buckfast hangover and a deep outrage towards some mythical "other" that nobody, including you, can specifically identify, well, that becomes problematic for that someone. 

Just sayin'.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: swahnhennessy: Well, this thread was derailed by a drunken idiot.

You can probably drop the notion of them being drunk, they've quite obviously thought their position through.

They could probably have the brownshirts knock on their door to tell them to join or go in the cart and they'll all too happily show off the uniform they bought years ago while just waiting for their moment to join in....


The being drunk part wasn't an excuse. That poster is an awful human. But also quite likely inebriated.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well now that this thread has been cleaned we can hope that the lady is found safe and uninjured.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: arrogantbastich: swahnhennessy: Well, this thread was derailed by a drunken idiot.

You can probably drop the notion of them being drunk, they've quite obviously thought their position through.

They could probably have the brownshirts knock on their door to tell them to join or go in the cart and they'll all too happily show off the uniform they bought years ago while just waiting for their moment to join in....

The being drunk part wasn't an excuse. That poster is an awful human. But also quite likely inebriated.


You'd be surprised by how many people who think and talk like them, have never had a drop to drink. Brain damage from blunt force trauma on the other hand...
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Well now that this thread has been cleaned we can hope that the lady is found safe and uninjured.


And her kidnappers get the Coogan treatment.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Could you imagine how much it is going to mess with these kindergarten kids to learn that you can just be snatched off and murdered by a stranger, like what happened to their teacher.  It's one thing to be scared of the monster in the closet, it is another to discover that monsters are real, and they are outside your house, driving up and down your roads.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Well now that this thread has been cleaned we can hope that the lady is found safe and uninjured.


The reference may be deleted, but hopefully their assholeness will live on forever in farkies everywhere.

/Can't stop the signal, DREW
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: FTFA: She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

arrogantbastich: Hooferatheart: Well now that this thread has been cleaned we can hope that the lady is found safe and uninjured.

The reference may be deleted, but hopefully their assholeness will live on forever in farkies everywhere.

/Can't stop the signal, DREW


It is rather amusing to see people come into a semi-rational arena and start throwing shiat at the walls, hoping something would stick but end up being douched out of the system.

And they're the ones that always seem to accuse other people of needing a safe space.
 
